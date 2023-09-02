Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, September 1, 2023

Prep football
Kaneland 40, Wauconda 13: At Wauconda, the Knights scored on the first three possessions of the second half to break open a 21-7 game at the half in a victory over the Bulldogs on Friday.
Troyer Carlson connected with three different receivers for touchdowns in the first half – Aric Johnson, Tony DeBlasio and Dylan San Augustin.
DeBlasio also had three interceptions in the win, as the Knights (1-1) won for the first time under new head coach Michael Thorgesen.
“It’s great to see our kids bounce back,” Thorgesen said. “We learned a lot in Week 1, and it showed. I’m just proud of the kids for their effort.”
North Boone 35, Genoa-Kingston 6: At Poplar Grove, the Vikings scored the first 35 points in the win.
The Cogs got on the board late when Hayden Hodgson hauled in a pass from Nate Kleba for a touchdown.
Girls volleyball
Oregon tournament: Genoa-Kingston won its first two matches with sweeps of Lena-Winslow and Forreston.
The Cogs beat L-W 25-13, 25-18 and Forreston 25-17, 25-13.
Alayna Pierce had 26 kills on the day, with Hannah Langton adding 27 digs. Alivia Keegan had 28 assists, 26 kills, 11 digs and an ace.