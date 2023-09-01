Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, August 31

Boys golf
Genoa-Kingston 170, Indian Creek 195: At Indian Oaks, the Cogs battled for a nonconference road victory Thursday.
Landen Ritchie shot a 38, Brycen Lavender shot a 43, Ethan Egler shot a 44, and Harrison Zorica shot a 45.
Sterling 169, DeKalb 194: At Sterling, the Barbs fell short in nonconference play.
Jonah Keck took third place overall with a 43, and Brodie Farrell had a 49.
Girls cross country
Genoa-Kingston Invite: At Genoa, Richmond-Burton finished in first place with 36 points and the hosts took second with 47 points in a four-team meet.
For the Rockets, Alexia Spatz took the top spot in the 3-mile event with a time of 19:10:59 and her teammate Savannah Wells followed closely behind with a final time of 20:53:38.
For the Cogs, Gracie Zapatka finished in third place with a time of 21:45:59 and Emma James finished with a 21:45:59.
Boys cross country
Genoa-Kingston Invite: At Genoa, Richmond-Burton took first with 29 points and the hosts took second with 38 points in a three-team meet.
For the Rockets, Angus McClellan secured first place in the 3-mile race with a time of 17:59:12. Jacob Farmer finished in third place with a 18:18:49 and Owen Weinfurtner took fourth with a time of 18:39:72.
For the Cogs, Gabriel Peña took second with a 18:00:47.
Boys soccer
Sycamore 2, Westminster 0: At Woodstock, the Spartans secured a Jacob Norys Tournament victory.
Gavin Crouch scored off an assist from Jameson Carl, and Caleb Emert scored off an assist from Ethan Royer.
Ryan Guzinski and Jesse Munoz shared the shutout in net.
Kaneland 1, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, Sam Keen scored the lone goal for Kaneland, and the Knights ended the Hampshire Invite matchup in a draw.
Girls volleyball
Hiawatha 2, Leland 1: At Leland, the Hawks fought to win in three sets during a Little Ten Conference matchup, 15-25, 25-12, 25-22.
Girls swimming
DeKalb 92, Central Catholic 70: At DeKalb, the Barbs had many time drops and improvements through close races during a nonconference victory.
Molly Allison won the 50 freestyle (26.19) and 500 free (5:37:96). Anna Baker won the 200 free (2:20:89), Hannah Raetzke won the 100 free (59.67) and Camila Palacios won the 100 breaststroke (1:12.83).
Women’s volleyball
Kankakee 2, Kishwaukee 1: At Malta, Kishwaukee lost in three sets in a nonconference match.
The Kougars were led by Mady Lavender (Genoa-Kingston) with 12 digs and five kills, Natalie Buchanan (DeKalb) with 10 digs and four kills and Addie Friestad (Rochelle Township HS) with 10 digs and six kills. Julie Leon (DeKalb) chipped in with seven digs, Avery Salsbury (Oregon) had six digs, Emily Gilbert (Genoa Kinston) had four digs and Dakota Thomas (Rockford East) added two digs and a kill.
Kishwaukee (1-2) will be back in action Sept. 6 against Arrowhead Conference foe Blackhawk in Moline.