Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Girls cross country
Sycamore Invitational: At Kishwaukee College, Kaneland was third and Sycamore seventh.
DeKalb’s Korima Gonzalez was the top area finisher, taking fourth in 19:12.49. Danielle Bower (15th, 20:44.11), Abby Fitts (16th, 20:44.74) and Jade Unzueta (18th, 20:52.7) bunched together for the Knights, with only Sycamore’s Layla Janisch (17th, 20:51.88) in the middle of that group.
Gracie Zapatka was 35th in 22:20.44 to pace Genoa-Kingston. Team scores outside the top 10 were not available.
Boys cross country
Sycamore Invitational: At Kiswaukee College, Kaneland was third with 116 points, edging fourth-place Sycamore by 17 points. DeKalb took eighth.
Kaneland junior Evan Nosek was third in 15:32. Senior teammate David Valkanov was sixth in 15:56.34, while Sycamore senior Naif al Harby was seventh in 16:04.51. Spartans junior Corey Goff was 12th in 16:26.11.
Eduardo Castro led DeKalb in 16:51.64 to take 18th. Gabriel Pena led Genoa-Kingston with a 19:56.92 to take 94th.
Boys soccer
Genoa-Kingston 6, Winnebago 1: At Genoa, Mike Botello tallied three assists, and the Cogs won their third straight by taking the nonconference match. Jay Wolcott and Brandon Hernandez-Villalobos accounted for all five goals for G-K (3-2-1).
Crystal Lake Central 2, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, the Barbs fell to 1-2 on the season with the nonconference loss to the Tigers.
Aurora Central Catholic 3, Hinckley-Big Rock 2: At Aurora, Tyler Smith and Danny McNamee scored in the loss.
Girls volleyball
Indian Creek 2, LaMoille 0: At LaMoille, Allie Peterson smacked four kills and served two aces to lead the Timberwolves to the Little Ten Conference win. Alana Morgan had six digs, and Lenna Hulthen had six assists to lead IC (2-6, 1-0).
Newark 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Newark, the Royals fell 22-25, 25-9, 25-20.
Serena 2, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, the Huskers took out the Hawks 25-17, 25-22.
St. Charles North 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: At St. Charles, the defending Class 2A state champions lost their first match of the season 25-21, 25-16 to the North Stars. Alayna Pierce led the Cogs with 11 kills. The Cogs fell to 2-1.
Girls tennis
Kaneland 4, Rochelle 1: At Rochelle, Ellie Taylor captured No. 1 singles to lead the Knights to the Interstate Eight win. Abby Grams and Lauren Andrews, Elena Gooch and Lauren Babka, and Nola Noring and Madison Mittman swept doubles for Kaneland.
Sycamore 3, Ottawa 2: At Sycamore, the Spartans opened Interstate 8 Conference play by defeating the Pirates. Jordyn Tilstra won at No. 2 singles in straight sets. Layla Musich and Abby Burgess won at doubles for Sycamore, as did Jeanny Ni and Elizabeth McConkey.
Boys golf
Dixon 153, Genoa-Kingston 158: At Belvidere, Landon Ritchie and Colton McDowell carded matching 37s to lead the Cogs in the Big Northern Conference dual meet. Brycen Lavender and John Krueger each shot a 42 for G-K.
Girls golf
Dixon 193, Genoa-Kingston 210: At Genoa, Aleia Lauer led the Cogs with a 43. Emma Rhoads added a 51 for G-K.