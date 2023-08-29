Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, August 28, 2023

Boys soccer
Sycamore 7, Rochelle 3: Junior Tyler Lojko scored early and often, and it worked out just right for Sycamore in the Spartans’ Interstate 8 Conference opener.
Lojko netted two first-half goals and scored early in the second to lead the Spartans. Jameson Carl added a goal and two assists for Sycamore (1-3, 1-0). Ronaldo Oceloti, Evan Fix and Ethan Royer added goals for Sycamore.
Kaneland 4, La Salle-Peru 1: At Peru, four unanswered goals lifted the Knights to the Interstate 8 Conference win. Kaneland (2-1-1) snapped a two-game winless streak.
Wilson Love and Sam Keen each scored twice for Kaneland.
Plano 3, Indian Creek 1: At Plano in a nonconference match, the Timberwolves fell to the Reapers.
IC fell to 2-3.
Girls volleyball
Burlington Central 2, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs dropped a nonconference match with the Rockets in two sets, 25-9, 25-12.
Aurora Christian 2, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves fell to the Eagles 25-6, 25-12 in nonconference play.
IC fell to 1-6 overall.
Hiawatha 2, Alden-Hebron 0: At Hebron, there was no a better way to open the season then a two-game sweep. The Hawks took both games in impressive fashion, 25-8, 25-11.
St. Bede 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Peru, HBR saw its four-match winning streak snapped by the Bruins 25-19, 25-8. The Royals are now 4-2 on the season.
Boys golf
Ottawa 151, Kaneland 159: At Ottawa, Brian Devoust had the low round of the day for the Knights, shooting 37. Zach Ramos and Wes Hollis carded 39 apiece for Kaneland.
Girls golf
Sycamore 205, Ottawa 215: At Sycamore, the hosts captured the Interstate 8 match with the Pirates.