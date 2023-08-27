Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, August 26, 2023

Boys soccer
Stillman Valley tournament: Genoa-Kingston won its final game 2-1 against Marengo, to claim the consolation championship after beating Rochelle 2-1 on penalty kicks.
Jay Wolcott and Peter Hernandez scored the goals, with Wolcott adding an assist against Marengo.
Against the Hubs, Wolcott had an assist on a Santi Tomlinson goal. Angel Zambrano had the game-winning PK while goalie Jamie Serna had three saves in the PK session.
Barb Cup: At the NIU recreation fields, both Sycamore and DeKalb lost their final games of the tournament.
The Spartans (0-3) suffered a 5-0 loss to Larkin.
The Barbs (1-1) took a 1-0 loss to Belvidere North. Dom Garcia had a huge save on a penalty kick, giving the Barbs some early momentum, coach PJ Hamilton said.
Hamilton also said Chris Altorre had a strong game in the back half, earning the second-half start after subbing in during the first half.
Serena tournament: Indian Creek dropped two games on the day, 3-2 to the hosts and then 4-1 to Ottawa.
Against Serena, Tyler Bogle had a pair of goals.
Indian Creek also beat Sandwich, 5-3.
Rockford Auburn tournament: Kaneland went 1-1-1, including a 6-0 win against Winnebago, a 2-2 tie against Rockford East and a 3-1 loss to Neuqua Valley.
Against Winnebago, Wilson Love scored three times, Sam Keen had two goals and two assists and Josh Schimmel had the other goal.
Keen and Love each had a goal and an assist against the E-Rabs. Love had the lone goal against the Wildcats.
Volleyball
Wheaton North tournament: Kaneland went 1-2 to wrap up the tournament with a 2-3 overall record.
The Knights lost 25-13, 25-16 to Glenbard West, beat Wheaton North 25-17, 25-17 and lost to Romeoville 25-22, 23-25, 25-21.
Girls tennis
Sycamore doubles tournament: The host Spartans won the meet with four first-place performances.
Jetta Weaver and Madison Block, Abby Burgess and Kate Elsner, Lizzie McConkey and Maggie Kline, and Peyton Wright and Allie Van Mastrigt won their divisions.