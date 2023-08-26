Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, August 26, 2023

DeKalb County Football Scores
Genoa-Kingston 44, Rockford Christian 0: At Rockford, Brady Brewick scored three touchdowns, the defense forced four turnovers, and the Cogs won their season opener.
Patrick Young and Peyton Meyer also scored touchdowns for the Cogs in the Big Northern Conference battle.
John Swineheart and Nathan Kline had interceptions for the Cogs. Nathan Fowler had a fumble recovery, and Tyler Atterberry had a strip sack that led to a Ryan Swider fumble recovery.
The Cogs are at North Boone next week.
South Beloit 58, Hiawatha 26: At South Beloit, Blake Weitgartz had a pair of touchdowns in the loss for the Hawks in the season opener.
Blake Wiegartz had a pair of touchdowns for the Hawks. Lucas Norvell also had a touchdown in the loss.
Boys Soccer
East Moline 7, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Stillman Valley, the Cogs fell to their 3A opponent to open the tournament.
Ayden Hernandez had the G-K goal, and Santi Tomlinson had the assist.
Yorkville 2, Sycamore 1: At the NIU recreation fields, the Spartans dropped their first game at the Barb Cup.
Javier Lopez scored two minutes into the second half, assisted by Javier Lopez.