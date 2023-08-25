Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, August 24

Volleyball
Genoa-Kingston 2, Richmond-Burton 0: At Richmond-Burton, the Cogs started their Class 2A title defense on Thursday with a 25-7, 25-17 win.
Alayna Pierce led the way with 11 kills and nine digs, while Hannah Langton added 12 digs, four assists and two aces. Alivia Keegan had 14 assists, three digs and four kills. Mia Wise had eight digs, five kills and four aces.
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Sandwich 0: At Hinckley, the Royals knocked off the Indians for the first time in almost a decade, 25-22, 25-17.
Brynn Gawel had five kills, Anna Herrmann had nine assists, Courtlyn Brockway had three aces and Felicity Thornton had five digs. The Royals evened up their record at 1-1.