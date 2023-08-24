August 23, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, August 23

Barb Cup soccer tournament schedule altered because of heat

By Shaw Local News Network

The heat around DeKalb County messed with events not only outside, but inside as well, as a slew of events were postponed or canceled Wednesday.

The Barb Cup soccer tournament postponed games on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s games, including a Sycamore-Yorkville matchup, will be played at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Thursday’s games will take place Saturday along with the regularly scheduled DeKalb-Belvidere North and Larkin-Sycamore matchups.

There won’t be any cross-pool games, and a winner from each pool will be awarded this year. All games are still at the NIU recreation complex.

The Sycamore-DeKalb volleyball match was postponed as well because of condensation on the court. The match will be made up Oct. 16.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Benet Academy 2, Kaneland 0: At Wheaton North, the Knights dropped their season opener in a pool-play game.

The Knights lost 25-18, 25-17.

