Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, August 23

The heat around DeKalb County messed with events not only outside, but inside as well, as a slew of events were postponed or canceled Wednesday.
The Barb Cup soccer tournament postponed games on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s games, including a Sycamore-Yorkville matchup, will be played at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Thursday’s games will take place Saturday along with the regularly scheduled DeKalb-Belvidere North and Larkin-Sycamore matchups.
There won’t be any cross-pool games, and a winner from each pool will be awarded this year. All games are still at the NIU recreation complex.
The Sycamore-DeKalb volleyball match was postponed as well because of condensation on the court. The match will be made up Oct. 16.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Benet Academy 2, Kaneland 0: At Wheaton North, the Knights dropped their season opener in a pool-play game.
The Knights lost 25-18, 25-17.