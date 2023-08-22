Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

Bradley Franck and Zach Ramos each shot a 79 for Kaneland on Monday at the Mark Rolfing Cup, helping Kaneland take fifth at the DeKalb-hosted event at Kishwauee Country Club.
The Knights shot a 321, 18 strokes behind champion Geneva. Sycamore was seventh with a 339 and DeKalb was ninth with a 354.
Franck and Ramos tied for ninth, while teammate Brian Davoust was 11th with an 80. Gavin Sedevie was 17th for Sycamore with an 81, a stroke ahead of DeKalb’s Aidan Lange.
Boys soccer
Indian Creek 2, Byron 1: At Waterman, Jason Brewer scored with 16.6 seconds left to give the Timberwolves the win in the thriller in the season opener.
Antonio Bonilla not only assisted on the game-winner but scored in the first half on an assist from Jakob McNally.
Rochelle 8, Genoa-Kingston 6: At Genoa, Jay Wolcott scored four goals for the Cogs in the season-opening loss.
Santi Tomlinson added two goals for G-K, while Angel Villagran had a pair of assists.
Volleyball
Indian Creek 2, Mooseheart 0: At Mooseheart, the Timberwolves rolled in the season opener, 25-12, 25-18.
Allie Peterson had six aces and four kills, while Izzy Turner had seven kills, nine assists and four aces. Lenna Hulthen had nine assists and three aces while Alex Edwards added four kills.
DeKalb 2, Auburn 1: At DeKalb, the Barbs won in the season opener, 25-14, 16-25, 25-16.
Girls tennis
Sycamore 7, Freeport 0: At Sycamore, Lizzie McConkey won in straight sets at No. 3 singles, helping the Spartans to the season-opening sweep.
A pair of doubles teams also picked up 6-0, 6-0 wins - Mya King and Caroline Harbecke at No. 3 and Maggie Klein and Peyton Wright at No. 4.
Jetta Weaver was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 1 singles and Jordyn Tilstka won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
Madyson Block and Jeanny Hi won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Layla Musich and Abby Burgess won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Plainfield Central 6, Kaneland 2: At Plainfield, Ellie Taylor picked up the lone singles win for the Knights, 6-4, 7-5.
At exhibition doubles, Olivia King and Hannah Gianetto were 5-7, 7-5, 10-3 winners.
Girls cross country
Rock Falls invite: Genoa-Kingston took fifth with 112 points in the six-team meet.
Freshman Gracie Zapatka led the Cogs with a 14th-place finish, finishing in 21:48.
Boys cross country
Rock Falls invite: Genoa-Kingston took seventh in the seven-team meet.
Freshman Gabriel Pena took 17th to lead the Cogs, finishing in 18:59.