Daily Chronicle 2023 Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Sycamore’s Caden Emmert

Three times in his Sycamore track career Caden Emmert won a medal as part of a relay, including a state title two years ago as the anchor on the 4x800.
This year, Emmert won a pair of medals at the Class 2A State Tournament, including the first solo medal of his career in the 800.
“I like all kinds of medals, but it does feel good to get one on my own, to know I put in the work individually,” Emmert said. “But getting the team one is just as good too.”
Emmert took fifth in the 800 n 1:54.96, a personal record. He also helped the 4x400 take sixth this year after the team - with three different runners - was eighth last year. Not to mention the 2021 state title on the 4x800 relay.
For his accomplishments, Emmert was named the Daily Chronicle 2023 Boys Track Athlete of the Year after sharing the award in 2021 with the other members of the Spartans’ champion relay team.
“It’s such an awesome accomplishment to have a state title,” Emmert said. “I think it was our school’s first relay to do it, and it’s just an amazing feeling to do it.”
Emmert said he came into this year not knowing what to expect in the 4x4. He ran it with three seniors last year and took eighth in 3:29.12.
This year’s team kept surging as the year went on. Seeded 19th heading into the preliminaries, the group of Emmert, Eli Crome, Matt Rangel and Will Donahoe ended up sixth in the finals in 3:25.25.
“It was right after sectional I was like ‘Wow, we can drop some time and place pretty high,” Emmert said. “Prelims they came in, ran great and finals they did even better.”
First-year Sycamore coach Matt Kosecki said it’s a testament to Emmert’s ability and work ethic that he was able to lead a whole new group to an even better time than last year’s group.
He added Emmert is a leader by example because of all the work he puts in.
“Everyone on the team saw the kid doing the best was also the one working the hardest in practice,” Kosecki said. “I think that set the tone for the team and I really think a big reason why we were able to have kids that didn’t have a lot of experience in the 400 that put together a race to medal at state.”
Emmert will continue his track career next year at Indiana State. Kosecki said the fact Emmert ended his career with his first individual medal was a fitting end to his career.
“He finished his career with a PR, breaking 1:55 at the state meet in the state finals,” Kosecki said. “It was his best place as an individual. He had several medals throughout the past several years on relay teams. Just to really show what he can do as an individual was really cool to see.”
Emmert said he had slightly higher expectations, trying to set a new school record in the 800, but overall he was really pleased with how his career ended up.
“In the 800 I was a little short of the time I wanted,” Emmert said. “I wanted the school record, which was 1:54.59 and I finished with 1:54.9. I’m a little disappointed in that, but I wanted to go out there and leave it all on the track, and that’s what I did.”