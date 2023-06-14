DeKalb County Church League Softball Results: June 13

St. Paul and Crossview had a wild one earlier this week in DeKalb County Church League Softball action, with St. Paul winning, 14-13.

Troy Vonderheide went the distance for the win while Bob Love suffered the loss. Paul Garlisch powered the Lutherans offensively.

First Baptist Sycamore defeated Sycamore United Methodist 13-2 behind strong pitching from James High. Colin Eggleson had two triples on the night and Greyson Scott homered to power the winners. Jon Remala picked up the loss in the circle and Zack Sandy had two hits for the Methodists.

Newman Center and DeKalb St. Mary had a back-and-forth game until the sixth inning when Newman exploded for seven runs to go on to win 19-9. Yordes Calderon picked up his first win in the circle and Aaron Leheay took the loss. Jose Gomez was perfect in four at-bats for the winners while Josh Thompson had a triple in a losing effort.

Earlier in the week, St. Paul racked up their second win in a close contest over First Lutheran. Bob Gualandi was credited with the win while Kyle Pittman took the loss in his first action in the circle. Newman Center also continued its winning ways downing Crossview with ace Vic Flores the winner in the circle and Kevin Lindgren taking the loss.

Two games are scheduled for Friday night as the league reaches the halfway point of the season.