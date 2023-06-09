Everything you need to know about Sycamore’s first run to the IHSA state baseball tournament

Sycamore made history in qualifying for the IHSA state baseball tournament for the first time, facing Nazareth at noon Friday in a Class 3A semifinal.

Here’s a look at almost everything that has led up to this point.

Sycamore wins regional final: Conner Williar had a game-tying single as the No. 1 Spartans turned a two-run deficit into a lead in an eventual 7-3 win over the fourth-seeded Titans, advancing to the sectional round for the second straight year.

Jimmy Apmptmann’s blast sparks sectional semi win: Jimmy Amptmann led off the top of the fifth with a home run, and Sycamore scored two more off St. Francis ace Rocco Tenuta for a 3-2 win in a Class 3A Kaneland Sectional semifinal.

[ Photos: Sycamore, St. Francis baseball meet in Class 3A regional semifinal ]

Spartans win second straight sectional: Collin Severson broke up Burlington Central starter Chase Powrozek’s perfect game and sparked two big innings as the Spartans beat the Rockets 8-3 to claim the Class 3A Kaneland Sectional championship on Saturday.

[ Photos: Sycamore, Burlington Central meet in IHSA Class 3A sectional final ]

Sycamore beats Rock Island in supersectional: Spartans senior pitcher Owen Piazza pitched six shutout innings, and Sycamore’s offense capitalized on a handful of Rock Island mistakes in an 8-0 win in the Class 3A Geneseo Supersectional, advancing to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

[ Photos: Sycamore, Rock Island meet in Class 3A Geneseo Supersectional ]

Collin Severson playing way into lineup during state run: With Severson producing at the clip he was - he was hitting almost .550 at one point, Cavanaugh said, and is still hitting around .400 - Cavanaugh had to get his bat in. So he thought outside the box and put the left-handed fielder at shortstop.

Sycamore, Nazareth meet in semifinal for second time this year: For the four senior Sycamore baseball players who are also listed on the football roster, Friday’s Class 3A State Tournament against Nazareth will be the third semifinal in the past two school years - and the second one this year against the Roadrunners.

How to watch the semifinals, directions, other info: Sycamore baseball is headed to Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet for the IHSA Class 3A state semifinals on Friday. Here is what you need to know ahead of Friday’s noon semifinal game against Nazareth Academy.

Five things to know about the state tournament: With Sycamore set to play in its first state tournament, here are five things to know about the Spartans and the other three teams heading into Friday’s semifinals.

Sycamore community rallies around baseball team: The Sycamore High School baseball team was escorted out of town by Sycamore police, parents and community supporters Thursday as the team hits the road to play in the Class 3A State Tournament for the first time in program history on Friday.