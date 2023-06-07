DeKalb County Church League Softball Results: June 6

First Baptist of Sycamore stayed undefeated in DeKalb County Church Softball League action earlier this week with a 4-3 win over Newman Center.

James High had the winning hit to score Wil Woodhouse from second in the eighth inning. Mike Reis pitched five strong innings for the win and Vic Flores pitched well in a losing effort.

First Lutheran of DeKalb picked up their first win on the season, downing St. Patrick 7-0. Kurt Oland picked up the win for the Lutherans and was supported by a 3 for 4 effort from Scot Johnson.

The last game on the night saw St. Paul score eleven unanswered runs against Sycamore United Methodist to close out what had been a close game 20-3. Bob Gualandi was the winner in the circle while Lance Sandy was the hard luck loser.

Games resume Friday out at Sycamore Park.