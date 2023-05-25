Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, May 24

Baseball
Sycamore 11, Belvidere 0 (5 inn.): At Rockford, Owen Piazza threw 49 pitches, allowing two hits and no runs and striking out five in five innings to lead the Spartans to a Class 3A Boylan Regional semifinal victory Wednesday.
Key contributors on offense were Kiefer Tarnoki, who went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Kyle Hartmann went 3 for 3 and drove in three, and Tommy Townsend was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Lucas Winburn and Matthew Rosado each hit a double and drove in a run.
The Spartans advance to the regional championship game against either Boylan or Belvidere North on Saturday.
Softball
Kaneland 6, Central 1: At Burlington, Brynn Woods dominated at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle, going 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and striking out 12, allowing one run and five hits in a complete game to help the Knights to a Class 3A Burlington Central Regional semifinal win.
Breanne Crosby went 2 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored. Gabriella Gonzales went 2 for 4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs, and Isabelle Stombres drove in a run with a double.
The Knights will face top-seeded Harvard at 10 a.m. Saturday for the title and a spot in the Belvidere North Sectional against either Freeport or Sycamore.