Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, May 22, 2023

The Sycamore Spartans added to their school-record win total on Monday by picking up win number 30, 13-7 over visiting Yorkville, in the regular season finale. Lucas Winburn hit a home run and drove in four total runs for Sycamore (30-5). Joey Puleo had three RBIs and Jimmy Amptmann and Owen Piazza knocked in two for the Spartans.
Baseball
Kaneland 5, Geneva 3: At Maple Park, Patrick Collins smacked a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth to lead the Knights in their regular season finale. Collins finished with three RBIs on the afternoon for Kaneland (21-12). Tom Thill, Anthony Campise, and Gabe Gooch had two hits each for the Knights.
West Aurora 11, DeKalb 4: At DeKalb, the visiting Blackhawks broke the game open with nine runs in the top of the seventh. Maddux Clarence and Ben Nunez had RBIs for DeKalb (16-16-1).