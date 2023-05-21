Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, May 20, 2023

The Sycamore boys tennis team finished fourth on Saturday at the Class 1A Rochelle Sectional with Steven Chen earning a trip to the state tournament.
Chen dropped only one match, a semifinal to Sterling’s Brecken Peterson, who took second. Regan Ni was a win away from qualifying, losing to champ Nicholas Patrick of Alleman in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0. Patrick won every match on the day 6-0, 6-0.
Class 2A St. Charles North Sectional: The season came to a close for DeKalb, which finished with two points and did not send a qualifier to the state tournament.
Prep baseball
Sycamore 8-17, Freeport 0-0: At Freeport, the Spartans closed the regular season with a pair of shutout wins.
In the opener, Jimmy Amptmann pitched six innings of one-hit ball, striking out 12 and walking three for the win. Kyle Hartmann had three of Sycamore’s 12 hits. Hunter Britz, Collin Severson and Tommy Townsend had two hits each, Britz scored three times and Severson drove in two runs.
In the late game, Sycamore scored 11 runs in the seventh inning to put the game away, capitalizing on eight Pretzel errors in the game.
Prep softball
Sycamore 6, Yorkville 5: At Sycamore, the Spartans scored four in the bottom of the sixth to come away with the comeback.
Alyssa Wilkerson hit a two-out single to plate Faith Heil and Kairi Lantz to put the Spartans ahead for good.
Sycamore only had four hits in the game, and three of them drove in runs - including a two-run double by Keera Trautvetter.