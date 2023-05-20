Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, May 19, 2023

Kaneland’s boys track and field team captured the overall title at the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Sectional on Friday with 136 points.
The Knights will take seven individuals and two relays to the state meet next weekend in Charleston. But the race most will talk about will be the 3,200-meter run, where the tandem of David Valkanov and Evan Nosek finished 1-2, making them both state qualifiers. Other sectional champions for the Knights included Frederick Hassan in the high jump, Brayden Farmer in the pole vault, Brett Larson in the shot put and Brady Betustak in the discus. Jack Gagne, and Ryan Spence also earned state spots in the 100 and high jump, respectively.
Sycamore will be well represented at state with eight qualifiers and a relay. Matt Rangel won the 400, and Aidan Wyzard the long jump for the Spartans. Pierce Reinhard (second in the 200), Caden Emmert (second in the 800), Corey Goff (second in the 1,600), Vincent Brito, Nicolas Brtio (second in the 110 hurdles) and Luke Hemmersmeier also qualified for the Spartans.
The 4x400 relay of the Eli Crome, Rangel, Will Donahoe and Emmert was second in the
Aaron Acosta qualified for the Cogs in the discus by finishing second.
Class 1A Oregon Sectional: At Oregon, Hinckley-Big Rock advanced two competitors to the state meet at Eastern Illinois next weekend.
Jake Juneau met the standard in the 400 meters, and freshman Alex Casanas finished second in the high jump. Ben Parnow of Indian Creek qualified for state in the discus with his second-place finish.
Baseball
Kaneland 11, St. Charles East 3: At Maple Park, Parker Violett clubbed a three-run home run, and Joe Spallasso hit a two-run shot to lead the Knights to victory in a nonconference, regular-season finale. Patrick Collins drove in two runs for Kaneland (20-12).
Girls Soccer
Kaneland 2, St. Francis 1: At the Class 2A St. Francis Regional in Wheaton, Emily Kunzer scored twice to lead the Knights to the regional title. Kaneland (14-5) will play in the semifinals of the Nazareth Academy Sectional against Benet Academy.
Softball
Newark 19, Indian Creek 2: At the Class 1A Newark Regional, the start was good for the Timberwolves as they were knotted at 2-2 after one inning, but top-seeded Newark scored 13 in the next two innings to pull away. Avery Boehne had an RBI double for IC (13-10).
Boys Lacrosse
Oak Forest 15, Kaneland 1: At the Washington Sectional, Kaneland ended its regular season with a loss.