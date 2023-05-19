Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, May 18

Indian Creek had two pole vaulters advance to the finals during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Girls Track and Field State Meet preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Reagan Gibson and Ellie Bend were two of 11 athletes who cleared the 3.06-meter mark to advance to Saturday’s pole vault final. Elmwood’s Mya Strahm and Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Haley Carlton share the lead at 3.21 meters.
Indian Creek senior Jolee Larson took 30th in the 1,600-meter run (5:43.21) and will race Saturday in the 3,200.
Softball
Kaneland 16, Rochelle 1 (4 inn.): At Rochelle, the Knights scored seven runs in the first inning and five in the second to secure the Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Kyra Johnson threw a no-hitter, allowing one run over four innings while striking out four and walking zero.
Breanne Crosby went 3 for 4 and homered in the second and fourth innings. Kailey Plank also collected three hits. The Knights had 16 hits on the day.
Baseball
Sycamore 9, Dixon 1: At Dixon, the Spartans won in nonconference action.
Putnam County 3, Hinckley-Big Rock 2: At Granville, the Royals came up short in a Class 1A Putnam County Regional semifinal.