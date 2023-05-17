Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, May 16

At Huntley, the game was tied at 1-all, forced into overtime and then into four rounds of penalty kicks before the DeKalb Barbs scored and won in Class 3A Huntley Regional girls soccer opening-round play over Hononegah, 2-1.
Kaneland 10, Back of the Yards 0: At Wheaton, the Knights dominated to win a Class 2A St. Francis Regional opening-round match.
BASEBALL
Naperville North 5, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, Maddux Clarence went 1 for 3 and drove in a run, but the Barbs lost in DuPage Valley Conference Tournament action.
SOFTBALL
Sterling 7, Sycamore 6: At Sterling, Kaitlyn Williams went 2 for 4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs, but the Spartans came up short in nonconference action.
Addie Mclaughlin went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Brighton Snodgrass went 1 for 4 with an RBI.
Alyssa Wilkerson struck out five through four innings of work in the circle.
Marengo 9, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, the Cogs end their season 14-16 with a loss in Class 2A Oregon Regional action.