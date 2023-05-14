Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, May 13

Kaneland senior Ethan Yost won the floor exercise at the IHSA Boys State Gymnastics Meet on Saturday.
Yost posted a 9.5 on the floor to win the event, besting Lake Park’s Luca Marzullo’s 9.45.
Yost made sure that his final meet before he heads off to St. Louis University to study premed was a healthy one. Yost was surgical in his performance and won the floor title.
“I am so excited,” said Yost, who was third in the prelims on Friday.
“I was not expecting anything. But I stuck my passes today, which was definitely an improvement from Friday.”
Prep softball
Indian Creek 7, Somonauk 1: At Shabbona, Maddison Bogle had three hits, scored and drove in a run in the win.
Emily Frazier and Avery Boehne had two hits, with Boehne driving in two and scoring a run. Boehne also threw a complete game, struck out eight, allowed three hits and didn’t allow an earned run.
Sycamore 17, Bartlett 2: At Bartlett, Tia Durst had three hits and drove in five runs for the Spartans (20-8).
Kaitlyn Williams had two hits and three RBIs and Kairi Lantz had two hits.
Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Kaneland 2: At Rockridge, the Knights (12-16) wrapped up the tournament with a five-inning loss.
MacKenzie Hardy had two of the Knights’ six hits. Breanne Crosby drove in both runs.
Sherrard 4, Kaneland 3: At Rockridge, the Knights dropped the five-inning game.
The Knights had runners at second and third with one out in the fifth thanks to singles by MacKenzie Hardy and Gabriella Gonzales but couldn’t push the tying run across. Brynn Woods had the only multihit game for the Knights.
Prep baseball
DeKalb 6, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Brodie Farrell threw a complete-game four-hitter, striking out nine and walking one for the Barbs (14-14-1).
Jackson Kees and Cole Latimer each had two of the Barbs’ seven hits.
Sycamore 6, Moline 3: At Sycamore, the Spartans knocked off the 20-win, Class 4A Maroons.
The Spartans (23-5) scored five in the first, capped by a two-run double by Owen Piazza. Piazza and Lucas Winburn each had two of Sycamore’s nine hits.
Matt Rosado pitched 3 2/3 innings of no-hit, shutout relief for Sycamore, striking out six and walking one.
Kaneland 8-14, Normal West 1-10: At Normal, the Knights swept the doubleheader to improve to 17-12.
In the first game, five Normal West errors helped spark the win. Collin Miller drove in two runs and had one of the Knights’ five hits.
In the second game, another five errors by Normal West helped in the win. Tom Thill had three of the Kaneland six hits, drove in three runs and scored three times. Patrick Collins added two hits and scored twice, while Brenden Lindstrand also had two hits.