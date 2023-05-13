Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, May 12, 2023

The Kaneland softball team went 1-1 at the Rockridge Spring Classic softball tournament on Friday.
In the first game the Knights fell to East Moline United 5-2. Emily Olp and Brynn Woods had RBIs for Kaneland.
Game two was a much different story as the bats came alive for Kaneland (12-14) in a 13-0 win over Pearl City. Kailey Plank had four hits including two doubles and a home run. She also drove in four runs. Kyra Johnson had two hits with three RBIs and Angelina Campise and Katie Congoran drove in two apiece. Nikki Bartkowiak struck out eight in six innings for the Knights.
Baseball
Serena 5, Indian Creek 4: At Serena, three Timberwolves’ pitchers combined to strike out five Serena batters in the Little Ten Conference contest. Jeffrey Probst had two hits and Sam Genslinger an RBI single for IC (9-10, 7-7).
Washington 5, Kaneland 0: At Washington, IL, the Knights were held to three hits in the nonconference contest. Anthony Campise hit a double as did Tom Thill and Patrick Collins a single to account for the hits for Kaneland (16-12).
Softball
Serena 5, Indian Creek 0: At Serena, Avery Boehne had two of the three Timberwolves hits. Ella Hale had the other hit for IC (11-9, 6-5 in the Little Ten).