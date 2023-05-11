Softball: Tia Durst’s hit, Alyssa Wilkerson’s arm lead Sycamore past Morris

SYCAMORE – Having struck out in her first two at-bats, Tia Durst had a pretty good feel for Morris pitcher Ella Davis and the home plate umpire.
Durst hit a bases-loaded, one-out single that put Sycamore on the scoreboard and in the lead in an eventual 3-1 Interstate Eight Conference victory over Morris on Wednesday.
“After my first two at-bats didn’t go too well, I started to know the umpire’s strike zone, and I figured out what Ella was throwing me,” Durst said. “She was throwing changes or knuckles, so I was ready for that right away. That’s what I jumped on once I saw it.”
Sycamore (19-7, 7-5) trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth when Alyssa Wilkerson, also the starter for the Spartans, singled to lead off the inning. Haley Von Schnase laid down a bunt but reached on an error, then with one out Addie McLaughlin was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
After striking out looking in the first and swinging in the third, Durst singled on a soft liner to center to score Wilkerson, and an error on the throw allowed Von Schnase to score for a 2-1 Sycamore lead. Faith Heil added a single to score McLaughlin for an insurance run.
“The team clutched up in the later innings,” Durst said. “Obviously, we were slow in the beginning with getting our bats going and making contact. But I think we did a really good job of pulling this one out. It wasn’t our prettiest, but we did it.”
Morris (21-8, 8-4) broke through against Wilkerson in the top of the fifth when No. 9 hitter Kayla Jepson doubled off the wall in center. Addison Stacy bunted her over to third and she scored on a sacrifice fly by Elaina Vidales.
“Going down 1-0, what a great answer in the bottom of the inning,” Sycamore coach Jill Carpenter said. “We put up a nice crooked number doing the little things well. They had one mistake off that bunt, but that opened the door for us right there. Sometimes it just takes the littlest thing, and we took advantage of it.”
The leadoff hitter for Morris reached in all seven innings. In six innings Morris had a runner in scoring position with less than two outs, only scoring in the fifth.
Morris threatened in the seventh with runners at first and second and no outs, but Wilkerson pitched out of the jam as she had all game.
“When it comes down to it we didn’t hit the ball,” Morris coach Jennifer Bamonte said. “We had runners in scoring position with less than two outs almost every single inning, and we just couldn’t get the job done today. Credit their pitcher and their defense for getting it done, but typically we get those runners in.”
Morris finished with six hits, one hit per inning except for the seventh, in which two Sycamore errors represented the rally. Stacy and Kylee Claypool had two hits each. Davis allowed one earned run and seven hits, striking out seven, hitting two batters and walking one.
The win avenges a 5-2 loss at Morris three weeks ago. Carpenter said it was her team’s worst game of the year.
“It wasn’t like we got smoked out of the building, but you just felt it,” Carpenter said. “Even though we had a couple of mistakes, we cleared up a lot of things and kept our composure and were able to stop the bleeding so to speak and make the next play as opposed to having a few oopsies in a row.”
Wilkerson allowed one earned run, struck out four and walked one. Keera Trautvetter had two hits for Sycamore’s only multi-hit game.
With games against state-ranked Marengo and Sterling still looming, as well as rival Kaneland, Durst said the win Wednesday is a good momentum builder for the team.
“It feels really good especially knowing our first game against Morris was close to begin with and there were a few balls we wish we could get back,” Durst said. “That would have completely changed that game. But it feels nice to get this one.”