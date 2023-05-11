DeKalb athletic boosters hosting golf fundraiser June 16

The Barb Boosters will be hosting The Barb Classic golf fundraiser on June 16 at River Heights Golf Course in DeKalb.

The event will raise money for the DeKalb High School athletic department. Registration closes on June 9. The outing will feature hole-in-one contests, on-course games, a raffle, 50-50 drawing and prizes for the winning team.

The four-person scramble is open for competitors 21 and over. It costs $75 per person and includes a cart, lunch and dinner. Tickets to just the awards dinner are $15.

The Barb Boosters are offering sponsorships for the event, ranging from $100 to $1,000. They are also accepting items for the raffle.

For more information, visit https://www.barbboosters.org/fundraiser.