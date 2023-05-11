Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, May 10

Indian Creek will be sending a trio of athletes to the IHSA Class 1A State Track & Field Meet next weekend, as distance runner Jolee Larson will be joined by a pair of pole vaulters in Reagan Gibson and Ellie Bend after qualifying at the Class 1A Erie Sectional on Wednesday.
Larson won both the 1,600 (5:42.94) and 3,200 (12:15.42), after coming in as the top seed in both events. The pressure didn’t bother her at all; in fact, much like in her other spring sport, soccer, it makes it even more satisfying.
“I honestly think pressure kind of helps; if I have high expectations, I try to meet them,” Larson said. “I’m in soccer right now too, and we’re the No. 1 seed and we’re going to the regional final on Friday, so I’m trying to balance two things, but we’re supposed to do really well in both of the, so that’s just making me realize what a great group Indian Creek is. It’s just great to run and play for them.”
Reagan Gibson won the pole vault for the Timberwolves, clearing 3.81 meters. Ellie Bend finished fourth, but also qualified with a mark of 3.07 meters, well above the state qualifying height of 2.76.
Larson is looking forward to the trip to Charleston, where she ran in the 3,200-meter finals a year ago. On Friday, the IC soccer team will face Oregon for a regional title.
“I’m a senior, so my last day of school is tomorrow, and it’s so nice to have all these big things happening at the end,” Larson said. “It’s very exciting.”
Class 2A Ridgewood Sectional: At Norridge, Kaneland took second with 66 points and Benet Academy took first with 127 in a 15-team meet.
Olivia Pastovich took second for the Knights in the 300-meter hurdles (48.32). Jessica Phillipp took second in the pole vault (3.42m) and Amari Eddington finished first in the triple jump (10.66m).
Baseball
DeKalb 2, Neuqua Valley 1: At DeKalb, the Barbs put up two runs early in the second inning that proved to be enough for a DuPage Valley Conference victory.
Top hitters were Maddux Clarence, who went 1 for 2 with a run scored, and Cole Latimer who added a hit. Isaac Black drove in a run.
Josh Klemm got the win on the mound, striking out four, allowing four hits and one run over seven innings of work.
Kaneland 20, Sandwich 5 (4 inn): At Kaneland, the Knights blew open the scoring with 12 runs in the second innings and maintained the lead through Interstate Eight Conference action.
Alex Panico went 2 for 3 with a double, five RBIs and four runs scored. Patrick Collins went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Collin Miller went 2 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Johnny Spallasso drove in two.
Jackson Kottmeyer came off the bench, struck out two and allowed two hits and zero runs over two innings in the circle.
Softball
Kaneland 3, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the game was tied at one going into the top of the seventh inning when they scored two to secure the Interstate Eight Conference victory.
Isabella Stombres went 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored. Gabriella Gonzalez went 1 for 2 with an RBI and Katie Congoran drove in a run.
Morgan Iwanski struck out five through five innings on of work on the mound and Nikki Bartkowiak got the win off the bench, striking out three through two.
Indian Creek 14, Hall 2 (5 inn.): At Hall, the Timberwolves put three on the board in the first inning and kept the lead to win in nonconference action.
Madison Bogle scored four, collected two hits and drove in two. Geena Sanford and Avery Boehne had two RBIs a piece and Emily Frazier had a homer, a run scored and two RBIs.
Chelsea Hatfield pitched four innings, allowing two hits, two runs and struck out three. Boehne picked one innings, struck out one and allowed one hit.
Girls soccer
Sycamore 1, Streamwood 0: At Streamwood, the Spartans improved to 11-9 with a win in nonconference play.
Grace Parks got the lone goal late in the game off an assist from Jetta Weaver and Tayla Brannstrom got the win in net.
Oregon 3, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Shabbona, Ally Poegel scored the lone goal and the Cogs finished the season 11-9-1 with a loss in Class 1A Indian Creek Regional action.