Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, May 8, 2023

With sectionals scheduled all over the state starting Wednesday, Sycamore’s girls track and field team looks ready to send a boatload of qualifiers to state.
At the Oregon sectional, Sycamore took individual wins in six events.
Holly Schenk won the 100 and 300 hurdles for the Spartans. Hailey King took the 1,600 meter run. As part of the field events, Lucinda Davison won the discus, Karissa Clawson the high jump and Abigail Lisafeld the pole vault.
Kaneland earned four individual wins. Emma Perry took the 200, Lindsey Andrae the 400, Brenna Miller the long jump and Camille Roethemeier the triple jump for the Knights. Raven Wagner of Hinckley Bog Rock won the shot put.
Baseball
Hinckley-Big Rock 4, Serena 3: At the Royals scored twice in the sixth to take the Little Ten Conference game. Pitcher Martin Ledbetter dominated for HBR (14-10, 11-1). He struck out 12 and allowed two hits over six innings. At the plate he had two hits to lead the Royals.
Somonauk 5, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves fell behind by three after the first inning and couldn’t make the comeback. Sam Genslinger had an RBI single in the fifth inning for IC (9-9, 7-5 in the Little 10). Blake Mcroberts struck out six but lasted just over two innings.
Boys Track and Field
Indian Creek Invite: At Shabbona, Jake Juneau and Tyler Smith won the 400 and 800 meter races to lead Hinckley-Big Rock to a second-place finish. Everett Willis took the discus and finished second in the shot put for Indian Creek.