Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, May 6

Sycamore pitchers Teague Hallahan, Lucas Winborn and Kiefer Tarnoki combined for a no-hitter Saturday as the Spartans beat Cary-Grove 7-5 in a nonconference baseball game.
Owen Piazza doubled and drove in two runs for Sycamore (19-3). Tarnoki and Kyle Hartmann each had an RBI, and Conner Williar was 2 for 2 and scored twice.
The Trojans (19-5) scored three in the fifth and two in the sixth without any hits.
SOFTBALL
Sycamore 16, Glenbard South 6 (5 inn.): At Sycamore, the Spartans (18-7) broke the game open with an eight-run fourth inning in their nonconference win over the Raiders.
Haley Von Schnase was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Tia Durst was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Addison McLaughlin was 3 for 5 with three RBIs.
Kaitlyn Williams was 2 for 4 with two runs batted in for the Spartans.
Genoa-Kingston 5, Rochelle 2: At Genoa, the Cogs (11-14) scored three in the fifth and one in the sixth for the comeback victory over the Hubs.
Christine Vinditti, Kiearah Mitchell and Olivia Vasak each had an RBI for G-K. Emily Trzynka and Violet Northrup both had one hit and scored two runs each.
Mitchell threw a complete game, striking out seven with no walks, while allowing two earned runs.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Genoa-Kingston Invitational: The Cogs’ Ellie Logsdon won the 100, 200 and 400 to lead them to third in their own invitational.
Seneca won with 171 points, Harvard was second with 85 1/2, and G-K was third with 83 1/2.
G-K’s 4x800 relay team of Regan Creadon, Rowan Ellis, Emily Spence and Dulce Ibarra took second, as did the 4x100 relay of Ava Hardy, Emma Hartzell, Becca Polotto and Lodgson.
Creadon, Azura Camargo, Emily Spence and Ibarra took fourth in the 4x400 relay.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Genoa-Kingston Invitational: Hinckley-Big Rock picked up most of its 27 points in the 400, where Jake Juneau and Alex Casanas finished 1-2.
G-K took fifth in the meet with 56 points, led by Kyle Halter’s third in the 400.
Indian Creek’s Everett Willis was second in the discus.
Kane County Meet: At St. Charles, Kaneland senior Brayden Farmer won the pole vault at 14-5 as the Knights took third at the meet Friday night.
Batavia won with 139 points, St. Charles North (92) was second, and Kaneland (77) was third.
Farmer and another vaulter cleared 14-2 and he trailed on misses before he made 14-5 and the other competitor missed, giving Farmer the victory.
Sophomore high jumper Freddy Hassan made 6-5 to take second place. Long jumper Anthony Urban took fourth.
JUCO SOFTBALL
Kishwaukee College 12-7, Oakton Community College 4-8: At Malta, the Kougars (12-41) split their doubleheader with the Owls in their regular-season finale.
Kendall Anseth was 2 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs in the opener. Katie Taylor was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Eden Lindenmeyer scored three times and knocked in two.
Reese Ward struck out six and pitched a complete game.
In the second game, Kayla Wiedemann homered for the Kougars and had four RBIs. Lindenmeyer was 4 for 5, and Anseth was 2 for 4 with an RBI.