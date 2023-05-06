Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, May 5, 2023

At DeKalb, the host Barbs’ boys track and field team finished in second with 113 points, and Moline took first with 143 points Friday in the five-team Tim Holt Invite.
DeKalb’s Ethan Tierney won the 400 meters (52.32), Riley Newport won the 1,600 (4:21.87), and Andrew Tumminaro took second in the pole vault (4.26m).
Baseball
Kaneland 5, Fenton 4: At Trout Park, the Knights were down by one run going into the sixth inning before putting two on the board to win in nonconference action.
Tom Thill went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Johnny Spallasso went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Anthony Campise collected two hits.
Max Woodward struck out six through five innings, and Gabe Gooch struck out four through two.
Softball
Sycamore 8, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Genoa, Tia Durst went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs to lead the Spartans to a nonconference win.
Kaitlyn Williams and Addie McLaughlin each went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Keera Trautvetter went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Faith Heil went 1 for 4 with two RBIs.
Addison Dierschow struck out four and allowed six hits in a complete game.
Thursday’s results
Badminton
York Sectional: DeKalb qualified a pair of entries for the state tournament, which the Barbs are hosting for the first time starting next week.
Gwen Pfile finished fourth at singles, earning a spot at state. The doubles team of Kaitlyn Davis and Lea Guelde also qualified, taking third.
Baseball
Kaneland 5, Sycamore 3: At Sycamore, the Spartans suffered their first Interstate 8 Conference loss of the season in the second game of a split-site doubleheader.
The Spartans loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh after Kyle Hartmann was intentionally walked, but Parker Violett finished off his complete game by striking out Lucas Winburn for the win. Violett scattered eight hits, allowed three runs, struck out three and walked two in the win.
The Knights (13-11, 8-4) scored three unearned runs in the first inning, with all three scoring on a two-out single by Collin Miller, who had three of the Knights’ five hits.
Kiefer Tarnoki and Hartmann had two hits each for the Spartans (21-3, 11-1), who had three errors in the game. Stater Matt Rosado allowed one earned run and four hits in four innings, walking one and striking out one. Tommy Townsend allowed one unearned run on one hit in three innings, striking out two and walking one.
Girls soccer
DeKalb 1, Dixon 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs picked up a senior night win.
Carla Murietta scored the game’s only goal.