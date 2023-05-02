Prep baseball: Skyler Janeski’s clutch hit pushes Hinckley-Big Rock winning streak to 8 with win over Indian Creek

SHABBONA – Martin Ledbetter already had nine home runs this season by the time he stepped to the plate against Indian Creek starter Blake McRoberts in a tie game.

Timberwolves coach Kevin Poterek decided to walk him and try to get Skyler Janeski to end the Hinckley-Big Rock threat. But the freshman second baseman blooped a single, scoring two runs to give the Royals a lead they wouldn’t surrender in a 9-5 win Monday in Little 10 action.

He’s a menace. Great athlete, great kid, great family. He just loves to mas baseballs which is fun to watch. Especially into the wind apparently today.” — Matt Olsen, H-BR coach on Martin Ledbetter, who hit his 10th homer on Monday

“I was just thinking two runners on, hit the ball in the outfield and score two,” Janeski said of his hit that was a key part of extending H-BR’s winning streak to eight games. “I was looking for a fastball, but he hung a curveball a little bit. I just hit it to the outfield.”

The Royals (11-10, 9-1 conference) trailed 3-2 heading into the top of the fifth. Jacob Orin singled, got to second on a sacrifice bunt by Joe Bazan, got to third on a drop third strike that allowed McKinley Shelton to reach, then he scored on a second dropped third strike.

With the game tied and Shelton on third with two outs, the Timberwolves (9-7, 7-4) walked Ledbetter, who stole second and scored on Janeski’s bloop hit to right.

“He’s been coming up clutch for us the last few weeks,” Hinckley-Big Rock coach Matt Olsen said. “This is eight wins in a row for us, and we’d love to keep that train rolling. Through all of that he’s had some instrumental plays where he’s come up big for us defensively or offensively.”

In Lebetter’s next at-bat, he showed why Poterek elected to walk him, hitting his 10th home run of the season into the wind to dead center field in the top of the seventh. Lebetter also has more than 30 runs scored and 30 RBIs.

“He’s a menace,” Olsen said. “Great athlete, great kid, great family. He just loves to mash baseballs, which is fun to watch. Especially into the wind apparently today.”

The Timberwolves built an early 3-0 lead, pushing across two unearned runs in the first behind a pivotal two-out error by Orin. Jakob McNally added an RBI single. In the third, Luke Duetch drove home Tyler Bogle to get the lead to three.

In the top of the fourth the Royals finally broke through off McRoberts, who hadn’t given up a hit and faced the minimum nine batters. Ben Hintzsche started off with a walk, stole second and scored on a single by Ledbetter.

Ledbetter followed with a steal, got to third on a bunt by Janeski and caught the Timberwolves off guard and stole home to cut the lead to 3-2.

“We couldn’t make outs when we needed them‚ couldn’t get hits when we needed them,” Poterek said. “It’s just been our trend for the season. We couldn’t get a zero up on the board after we scored. They got hits when they needed and took advantage of free baserunners.”

Bogle scored three times for the Timberwolves, who had nine hits in the game off Max Hintzsche, who picked up the win. Bazan got the save. Jeffrey Probst had two singles and an RBI while McRoberts had a single, double, RBI and a run scored.

McRoberts also struck out 11 in the loss, allowing five of the Royals’ seven hits. Ledbetter and Janeski each had two hits, Ben Hintzsche drove in a pair of runs and Shelton scored twice.

After starting the year with nine straight losses, the Royals have won 12 of their past 13 games and look to keep the streak going Tuesday at Indian Creek.

Olsen said the confidence is growing with wins like Monday and Friday, when the Timberwolves battled back in a 10-inning see-saw contest against Newark.

“Being there recently against another conference opponent it was fresh in our mind,” Olsen said. “We knew we could do it. We weren’t out of it. We knew had recently done it. Just have to keep patient.”