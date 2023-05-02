Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, May 1, 2023

The offense for Genoa-Kingston came alive during a chilly Big Northern Conference contest on Monday afternoon.
Emily Trzynka and Violet Northrup each had three hits to lead the Cogs to an 11-3 win over visiting Dixon. Northrup and Christine Venditti each drove in three runs for GK (9-12, 5-6 in the BNC). Kiearah Mitchell struck out nine in a complete game effort for the Cogs.
Girls soccer
Genoa-Kingston 1, Mendota 1 (Tie): At Genoa, Samantha Wendt scored in the second half for the Cogs (10-8-1) in the nonconference contest.
Sycamore 4, Plano 0: At Sycamore, Olivia Conery scored twice in the first half as the Spartans advanced in the Interstate Eight conference tournament. Olviana Maniaci and Jetta Weaver scored after halftime for Sycamore (9-7).