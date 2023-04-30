Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, April 30

After beating DeKalb earlier in the day, the Kaneland softball team knocked off Burlington Central 14-2 to win both games at the Strike Out Cancer round-robin at DeKalb.
The Knights (10-11) scored 32 runs in 10 innings, including a big seven-run fifth inning in the late game to down the Rockets.
Breanne Crosby and Angelina Campise each homered in the win. Crosby had two hits, three RBIs and scored twice. Brynn Woods added three hits and three RBIs in addition to getting the win on the bump.
Gabriella Gonzales and Emily Olp had two hits each and Corrine Pugh had three.
The Barbs (5-12) dropped their game to the Rockets 10-3 and were held to just three hits and drew no walks, benefiting from five Central errors.
After committing nine errors against Kaneland, the Barbs did not commit an error against the Rockets.
Rock Falls 10-8, Sycamore 8-7: At Rock Falls, the Spartans were swept in the road doubleheader.
In the first game, Addie McLaughlin and Kaitlyn Williams launched homers. McLaughlin, Wliiams, Brighton Snodgrass and Haley Von Schnase had two hits each. The Rockets scored five in the bottom of the seventh for the win in a game Sycamore led 7-3 early.
In the second game, Tia Durst hit a homer for the Spartans (15-7). McLaughlin added another three hits, while Williams and Brooklynn Snodgrass added two hits each. Again, the Rockets won late with two in the bottom of the seventh for their second walkoff win of the day. They scored seven runs in the final three innings.
Prep baseball
Hinckley-Big Rock 8, Milledgeville 6: At Milledgeville, the Royals finished up the strong week with a win before facing Indian Creek on Monday.
Forreston 9, Genoa-Kingston 7: At Forreston, the Cogs banged out 13 hits in the win.
Nolan Perry, Justyn Ferrara, Colton Hinds and Aiden Awe had two hits each. Awe drove in three runs.