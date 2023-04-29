Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, April 28, 2023

Kaneland scored 115 points to win the Crystal Lake Central Invitational boys track and field meet Friday evening in Crystal Lake.
Individual winners for the Knights included: Evan Nosek in the 1,600-meter run, Frederick Hassan in the high jump, Brayden Farmer in the pole vault, Anthony Urban in the long jump and the 4x200-meter relay team of Chris Ruchaj, Urban, Jake Gagne and Alex Moos.
Baseball
Hinckley-Big Rock 5, Newark 3 (10 inn.): The Royals evened their season mark at 10-10 with a wild, extra-innings win. Preston Johnson singled home McKinley Shelton and Ben Hintzsche with the tiebreaking runs in the top of the tenth to win it.
Boys Track and Field
Gib Seegers Invite: At Sycamore, the host Spartans held off DeKalb, scoring 134 points to 120 for the Barbs.
The Spartans dominated the field events. Pierce Reinhard won the long jump, Brandon Siebens the high jump and Ryan Blanken the discus. On the track, Ethan Solfisburg won the 3,200, and the Spartans took the 4x800 relay.
In one of the best races of the night, Riley Newhart of DeKalb ran 1:54.16 to hold off Caden Emmert of Sycamore in the 800-meter run. Adam Allen and Andrew Tumminaro were individual winners for DeKalb.
Art Carlson Invite: At Oregon, Jake Juneau and Tyler Smith had fifth-place finishes in the 200 and high jump for Hinckley-Big Rock.
Girls Track and Field
Steve Erwin Invite: At Woodstock, Sycamore ran to fourth overall with 58 points.
Mallory Morey won the pole vault for the Spartans, clearing 2.89 meters.