Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, April 27: Campise’s clutch hit lifts Kaneland to victory

At Maple Park, the game was tied 5-5 with Kaneland batting in the bottom of the fifth when Angelina Campise singled on the first pitch of the at-bat to drive in two runs during the Knights’ 7-5 Interstate 8 Conference softball victory over Morris on Thursday.
The Knights had 10 hits, with multiple coming from Brynn Woods, MacKenzie Hardy and Breanne Crosby.
Nikki Bartkowiak struck out three and allowed four hits through three innings.
Metea Valley 3, DeKalb 2: At Aurora, Izzy Aranda was 1 for 3 with a triple and a run scored, but the Barbs fell in DuPage Valley Conference action.
Lauren Gates was 1 for 4, and Sydney Myles was 1 for 3 with a run scored. Jaelyn Latimer struck out six through six innings of work on the mound.
Winnebago 4, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Winnebago, Emily Trzynka notched a two-run single in the top of the seventh in an comeback attempt, but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.
Trzynka and Christine Venditti each had two hits.
Prep baseball
Waubonsie Valley 12, DeKalb 3: At Aurora, Brodie Farrell went 2 for 3 with two homers and an RBI, but the Barbs lost in DuPage Valley Conference action.
Issac Black went 2 for 4, and Jackson Kees went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Oregon 12, Genoa-Kingston 5: At Oregon, Ethan Wilnau went 1 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored, but the Cogs lost in Big Northern Conference play.
Nate Kleba went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI, and Justyn Ferrara was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Boys tennis
Sycamore 3, Aurora Central Catholic 2: At Sycamore, the Spartans picked up a nonconference win and improved to 11-0.
The Spartans swept the singles matches with Steven Chen and Regan Ni. The other win came from Jacob Plagakis and Joe Culotta at No. 3 doubles.
Naperville Central 7, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the hosts fell in DuPage Valley Conference action.
Girls soccer
Hinckley-Big Rock 8, Princeton 0: At Princeton, Somonauk’s Josie Rader had four goals and one assist to lead the Royals to a nonconference victory.
H-BR’s Alyssa Swanson had two goals and an assist, and Lilliana Martinez and Somonauk’s Katelyn Curtis each scored once. Assists came from H-BR’s Sarah Hutchinson with two, and Lily Day and Melissa Magro had one each.
Winnebago 4, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Winnebago, Anna Martinez scored the lone goal off an assist from Jaida Modesto, but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.
Girls track
Kane County Meet: At West Aurora, the Knights took ninth out of 15 teams with 40.5 points. Batavia took first with 121.
Cora Heller took second in the pole vault for Kaneland.
Rocket Relays: At Richmond-Burton, the Cogs finished seventh out of eight teams with 38 points. McHenry won with 99.5 points.
The Cogs won the 800-meter relay with Becca Polotto, Ava Hardy, Emma Hartzell and Ellie Logsdon.
Boys track
Rocket Relays: At Richmond-Burton, the Cogs finished in sixth place out of eight teams with 35 points. Hampshire won with 101.5 points.
G-K won the 800-meter relay with Traven Atterberry, Kyle Halter, Brandon Wolcott and Joshua Bunting.