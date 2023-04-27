Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, April 26

Jimmy Amptmann went 3 for 3 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Sycamore baseball team to a 12-2, five-inning Interstate 8 Conference victory over Sandwich on Wednesday in Sycamore.
Conner Williar went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Kyle Hartmann drove in two and scored twice.
Matthew Rosado struck out three through four innings on the mound.
Kaneland 9, Rochelle 2: At Rochelle, the game was tied at 2 with the Knights batting in the top of the sixth when they blew the scoring open by putting up four before adding three in the seventh to secure an Interstate 8 Conference win.
Gabe Gooch went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Parker Violett and Anthony Campise combined to drive in four runs and Patrick Collins went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Matthew Brunscheen got the win on the mound off the bench, striking out five through 4 1/3 innings of work.
Serena 10, Indian Creek 5: At Shabbona, Drake Mickler was 2 for 3 at the plate with two homers and three RBIs but the Timberwolves fell in Little Ten Conference action.
Blake McRoberts was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Hinckley-Big Rock 11, Alden-Hebron 5: At Hinckley, Martin Ledbetter had an inside-the-park homer and Preston Johnson had two hits on the night during a nonconference victory.
Max Hintzsche picked up the win on the mound.
Girls soccer
Sycamore 4, Dixon 0: At Sycamore, the game was scoreless at halftime but the Spartans put four on the board in the second half to pick up a nonconference win.
Cortni Kruizenga scored twice off assists from Izzie Segreti and Grace Parks, Jetta Weaver scored off an assist from Kruizenga and Taylor Zemanek scored the fourth goal.
Tayla Brannstrom earned the shutout in net.
Indian Creek 1, Morris 0: At Morris, Emma Turner scored the lone goal off an assist from Emma Wilson in the last two seconds of the game to break the tie and lead the Timberwolves to a nonconference victory.
Prep softball
Sycamore 16, Plano 0 (5 inn.): At Plano, Tia Durst went 1 for 2 with a grand slam and Keera Trautvetter was 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs during an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Kaitlyn Williams was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Brighton Snodgrass was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Bella Jacobs got the win, striking out seven, allowing two hits and no runs over four innings.
Serena 10, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves couldn’t get on the board during a Little Ten Conference matchup.
North Boone 9, Genoa-Kingston 5: At Poplar Grove, the Vikings scored the last seven runs of the game to win in comeback fashion and the Cogs fell short during Big Northern Conference action.
For Genoa, Faith Thompson, Kiki Mitchell and Emily Trzynka each had multi-hit games.