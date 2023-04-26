Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, April 25

The Indian Creek girls soccer team had three players score two goals apiece Tuesday during a 7-0 nonconference victory over Rockford Auburn in Shabbona.
Emma Wilson, Emma Turner and Izzy Turner combined to score six goals, and Alexa Anderson added the other. Assists were tallied by Zoey Beach, Paige Feitlich, Wilson, Alexa Anderson, Emma Turner and Audrey Witte.
Kaneland 9, Plano 0: At Kaneland, Jade Schrader scored three times to lead the Knights to an Interstate 8 Conference win.
Byron 4, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, the Cogs had multiple scoring opportunities but couldn’t find the back of the net in Big Northern Conference action.
Belvidere North 5, Sycamore 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans fell in nonconference action.
Baseball
Hinckley-Big Rock 7, Hiawatha 0: At Hinckley, the Royals earned the shutout and swept Hiawatha in the Little Ten Conference series.
Martin Ledbetter put up some insurance runs with his seventh home run of the season in the sixth inning. McKinley Shelton scored two runs.
Ben Hintzche picked up the win, and Joe Bazan completed the two-inning hold for the shutout.
Genoa-Kingston 13, Oregon 3: At Genoa, the Cogs battled to a BNC victory.
Nate Kleba, Eddie Ibarra, Connor Grimm and Aiden Awe each posted multiple hits.
Kleba earned the win, allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out three in five innings of work.
Boys tennis
Sycamore 3, Morris 2: At Morris, the Spartans battled to an I-8 dual meet victory.
Steven Chen picked up a win at singles. At doubles, Alex Jenkin and Josh Plagakis won, and Jacob Plagakis and Joe Culotta earned the third win.
La Salle-Peru 4, Kaneland 1: At Maple Park, the Knights fell in their last I-8 dual meet of the season.
Matt Manugas won at singles 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.