Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, April 24, 2023: Hinckley-Big Rock stays hot

Once Hinckley-Big Rock got into conference play, their season turned in the right direction. After an 0-10 start, the Royals have now won eight in a row after their 11-1 win at Hiawatha on Monday.
Martin Ledbetter did a little bit of everything for the Royals. He homered and drove in three, and struck out five in a short stint on the mound for H-BR (8-10, 8-0 Little Ten Conference). Ben Hintzsche drove in three runs for the Royals.
Baseball
DeKalb 8, Waubonsie Valley 5 (9 inn.): At Aurora, Maddux Clarence singled home Cole Latimer and Jackson Kees in the top of the ninth to win it for the Barbs in the DuPage Valley. Brodie Farrell and Paul Kakoliris drove in two runs each for DeKalb (12-6-1, 3-4 DVC).
Sycamore 17, Sandwich 0 (4 inn.): At Sandwich, the Spartans scored early and often in their Interstate Eight contest. Jimmy Amptmann allowed one hit and struck out eight, and Hunter Britz, Kiefer Tarnoki, Conner Williar and Collin Severson drove in two runs each for Sycamore (17-2, 9-0 I8).
Kaneland 5, Rochelle 1: At Maple Park, Alex Schiefer and Matthew Brunscheen combined to strike out eight in the Interstate Eight game. Zach Konrad, Johnny Spallasso and Anthony Campise had RBIs for the Knights (10-9, 5-3 I8).
Byron 15, Genoa-Kingston 0 (5 inn.): At Genoa, the Cogs fell to 3-11, 0-9 in the Big Northern Conference. Ethan Wilnau had a single for GK.
Softball
Morris 6, Kaneland 2: At Morris, the Knights let one get away as Morris plated five in the sixth to take the lead for good. Emily Olp had an RBI for Kaneland (7-9, 2-3 in the I8).
Neuqua Valley 8, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs were held to three hits in the DVC contest. Sydney Miles had two of them, and Jaelyn Latimer struck out eight for DeKalb (5-8, 1-4 DVC).
LaSalle-Peru 4, Sycamore 3: At Peru, the Spartans saw a two-run lead get away in the last of the seventh as the Lady Cavaliers plated three. Kairi Lantz had two hits and drove in two runs for Sycamore (13-5, 5-5 I8).
Genoa-Kingston 11, Byron 4 (5 inn.): At Byron, Christine Venditti and Kiearah Mitchell drove in two runs for GK (8-10, 4-4 BNC). Olivia Vasak homered for the Cogs.
Dakota 12, Indian Creek 5: At Dakota, Emily Frazier homered and drove in two for the Timberwolves in the nonconference contest. Alexandrea Edwards, Ella Hale and Allie Peterson added RBIs for IC (6-6).
Girls Soccer
DeKalb 2, Harlem 2 (Tie): At DeKalb, the Barbs finished their nonconference contest with the Huskies in a tie. DeKalb moved to 4-8-1 on the season.
Kaneland 10, Rochelle 0: At Maple Park, the Knights rolled in the Interstate Eight contest. Brigid Gannon tallied five goals for Kaneland (7-4, 3-0 I8).
Genoa-Kingston 6, Pecatonica 0: At Genoa, GK earned its third shutout of the season. Adee Valenti scored twice, and Vivian Stanic, Anna Martinez, Sam Wendt and Zoe Nieves added single runs for the Cogs (10-6).
Boys Track and Field
Indian Creek Invite: At Shabonna, Ben Parnow won the shot put and Everett Willis finished second in the shot and discus for the Timberwolves.
Girls Track and Field
Indian Creek wins invite: At Shabonna, first-place finishes from Caroline and Ellie Bend led the Timberwolves to the team title at their own six-team invite with 130 points. Ellie Bend won the triple jump and pole vault, and Caroline Bend won the 800. Cheyenne Fay took top honors in the long jump for IC.
Boys Tennis
Rochelle 4, DeKalb 1: At Rochelle, Jared Trejo picked up a win at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-7, 11-9, to lead the Barbs.
Sycamore 4, Yorkville 1: At Sycamore, the Spartans improved to 8-0 on the season. Steven Chen won at No. 1 singles, and the doubles teams of Jonathan Locascio and Liam Kerbel, Josh Plugakis and Alex Jenkin, and Jacob Plugakis and Joe Culotta swept doubles for the Spartans.