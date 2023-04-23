Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, April 22, 2023

The Genoa-Kingston softball team picked up three wins on Saturday at the Byron Jamboree.
The Cogs opened the day with an 8-4 win against Dakota, beat the hosts 11-4, then topped Rockford East 16-0.
In the opener, Christine Venditti broke open a 4-4 game with a three-run homer in the fourth, finishing the day 3 for 3. Emily Trzynka added two hits in the win.
Again Byron, the Cogs (8-10) raced out to a 10-0 lead. Olivia Vassak and Faith Thompson had three hits each, while Venditti and Kiki Mitchell drove in two runs each.
Against the Erabs, Trzynka and Vassak drove in three runs each and homered in the win. Vasak and Thompson had three-hit games. Bryce Bolyen pitched a shutout in the three-inning game.
Prep baseball
Genoa-Kingston 15, Belvidere 4: At Belvidere, Eddie Ibarra was 3 for 4 and drove in three runs in the win for the Cogs (3-10).
Cody Cravatta had two hits and drove in three runs, while Brycen Lavender and Connor Grimm each had two hits and scored twice. Nola Perry allowed two earned runs in the complete-game, five-inning win.
Joliet Catholic 15, Kaneland 0: At Joliet, Johnny Spallasso had the only hit for the Knights (9-9).
Girls soccer
Genoa-Kingston 3, St. Edward 2: At Elgin, Jaida Modesto scored all three goals in the win for G-K.
Sam Wendt and Madelynn Seanson had assists in the win.
Elgin 5, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, Ashley Diedrich scored the only goal for the Barbs.
Indian Creek wins Byron tournament: The Cogs beat La Salle-Peru 3-0 in the championship game to secure the title.
Emma Turner scored all three goals, two of which were assisted by Emma Wilson.
The Timberwolves beat Rock Island 3-1, and tie the hosts, 1-1 on the way to the title. Against Rock Island, Turner scored twice and Wilson added the third. Against Byron, Izzy Turner scored with Jolee Larsen assisting.