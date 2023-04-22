Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, April 21, 2023

Kaneland ran to the team title at its own Peterson Prep meet on Friday night in Maple Park.
The Knights closed out the meet in style by capturing the final event – the 4x400 relay. Trevor Neal, Logan Ehlers, Chris Ruchaj, and Palmer Behrends ran 3:32.27 to edge Lyons Township. David Valkanov was an individual champion for Kaneland as he won the 1,600 meters in 4:33.20. Sycamore took sixth overall in the team race and had a pair of champions. Caden Emmert ran away from the field to win the 400 in 51.66 and the team of Naif Al Harby, Corey Goff, Jake Rundle and Nicholas Doering won the 4x800 relay in 8:45.06. DeKalb’s foursome of LaBrian Carrington, Braylen Anderosn, Ethan Tierney and Jauharie Wilson won the 4x200 relay in 1:32.68.
Baseball
DeKalb 8-1, Naperville North 5-15: At Naperville, a wild six-run rally by the Barbs in the top of the seventh lifted the visitors to the win. Maddux Clarence fanned 10 Huskies and Cole Latimer and Issac Black drove in two runs each for DeKalb in the resumption of a contest from earlier in the week. The regularly scheduled contest went to the Huskies in five innings. Black had an RBI for DeKalb (11-6-1, 2-4 in the DuPage Valley).
Sycamore 15-15, Rochelle 0-5 (4 inn.): At Sycamore, Matthew Rosado was perfect on the mound and Collin Severson was pretty close to perfect at the plate as the Spartans rolled in an Interstate 8 Conference game. Rosado faced the minimum striking out six and Severson homered and drove in four for Sycamore (16-2, 8-0). Jimmy Amptmann and Tommy Townsend drove in a pair of runs for the Spartans. Game 2 was much of the same as Townsend homered twice and Amptmann added one as well.
Kaneland 13, Plano 2 (5 inn.): At Plano, Parker Violett and the Knights jumped on the Reapers early with a six-run first inning in the I8 conference contest. Violett homered and drove in four runs and Zach Konrad and Anthony Campise had a pair of RBIs each for Kaneland (9-8, 4-3 in the I8).
Winnebago 8, Genoa-Kingston 4: At Genoa, the Cogs couldn’t overcome a seven-run third by the Indians in the BNC contest. Gavin Havener had two RBIs for GK (2-10, 0-8 in the BNC).
Indian Creek 4-15, Hiawatha 3-2: At Hiawatha Drake Mickler drove in Blake McRoberts with the game winner for IC in the first game. In the second game the Timberwolves scored 11 times in the first inning to run away with the win. Mickler struck out eight in four innings and Sam Genslinger had a pair of doubles and three RBIs for IC (9-5, 7-2 Little Ten).
Softball
East Moline United 8, Kaneland 3: At Washington, a six-run inning from the Panthers did in Kaneland at the Washington tournament. Emily Olp had an RBI, Isabelle Strombes and Katie Congoran added singles for the Knights.
Pontiac 5, Kaneland 2: At Washington, Emily Olp stayed hot in the second game of the day for the Knights with an RBI triple. Katie Congoran added an RBI for Kaneland (7-8).
Genoa-Kingston 9, Rockford Lutheran 2: At Lillian Provost had a couple of hits and drove in three to lead the Cogs in a Big Northern Conference game. Reagan Tomlinson, Emma Rhoads and Kileigh Peters added RBIs for GK (5-10, 3-4 in the BNC).
Girls Soccer
Sycamore 1, Morris 1 (4-2 pk’s Sycamore): At Sycamore, Olvia Maniaci scored in the 50th minute for the Spartans. Sycamore (6-5-0, 4-0 in the I8) got PK goals from Grace Parks, Olivia Conery, Cortni Kruizenga and Anna Lochbaum.
St, Joe’s Academy (MO) 5, Kaneland 1: At Springfield, in the Scared Heart Griffin tournament, the Knights fell. Brigid Gannon scored for Kaneland, which fell to 6-2 overall.
Boys Track and Field
Plano Field of Dreams: At Plano, Jake Juneau was the top finisher of the night for Hinckley-Big Rock placing second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.79.
Girls Track and Field
D117 Antioch Invite: At Antioch, Sycamore ran to seventh overall in the team race with 43 points. Karissa Clawson cleared 5-2 to place second in the high jump and Malerie Morey jumped 32-1 to place second in the triple jump for the Spartans.
Landers-Loomis Girls Invitational: At Oregon, it was a night of a number of wins for Indian Creek as the Timberwolves ran to third overall at the Oregon meet. Reagan Gibson cleared 11 feet to win the pole vault and teammate Ellie Bend took second. Carline Bend captured the 800-meter run for IC. Genoa-Kingston placed ninth overall and had individual champions in the 400 from Ellie Logsden and Makenna Sunderladge in the 300 hurdles.