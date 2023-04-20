April 19, 2023
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Sycamore softball’s winning streak snapped

By Shaw Local News Network

The Sycamore softball team saw its five-game winning streak snapped thanks to a four-run fifth inning by Morris on Wednesday afternoon.

Morris broke a tie and pulled away to a 5-2 win in an Intestate 8 Conference game.

Tia Durst drove in a run with a double, and Faith Heil had an RBI single for Sycamore (13-3, 3-2 I-8).

Women’s Softball

NIU 6, DePaul 0: At Chicago, the Huskies picked up their first win over the Blue Demons since 2000. Lily Cassel struck out five in going the distance for NIU (20-19). Kelly Walinski tied her season high with three RBIs. Kiley Conner, Cara Caruthers and Courtney James had two hits apiece for the Huskies.

