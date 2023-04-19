Prep softball: Genoa-Kingston defense falters late in loss to Stillman Valley

GENOA – For the first four innings, Genoa-Kingston seemed to turn a corner defensively against Stillman Valley in a Big Northern Conference game Tuesday.
But the Cogs committed four errors in the fifth in sixth innings, leading to seven unearned runs and an 11-1 win for the Cardinals.
“I think they’re trying to do too much individually, and it compounds the mistakes at that point,” Genoa-Kignston coach Erica Swan said. “Trying to do too much and not playing within themselves at their position just leads to mistakes, and errors will kill you.”
The Cardinals (4-6, 3-2 BNC) pounced on Kiki Mitchell and the Cogs (4-10, 2-4) for four runs in the first inning. They loaded the bases with no outs, but Mitchell seemed to be minimizing the damage by inducing a couple of fielders’ choices that put them up 2-0.
But Ellie Bussan ripped a triple two score two more runs and stake the Cardinals to a 4-0 lead after the first inning.
“She’s been a little off here lately, so it was good to see her on base a couple times,” Stillman Valley coach Shawn Byers said of Bussan, his left fielder. “Everybody else, we just hit, hit, hit.”
The Cardinals had 12 hits in the game. But in the second through fourth innings, Mitchell allowed only two hits and seemed to be letting Genoa-Kingston back into the game.
But the bats were quiet for G-K, aside from a Lizzy Davis homer in the top of the second.
“At that point I was just trying to make any contact I can,” Davis said. “I knew by my first foul ball I just had to stay back and really help my team out. I was looking for a line drive, but luckily it went over.”
Stillman Valley put the game away in the sixth. Reliever Bryce Boylen got the first two outs, but errors on two of the next three plays started a six-run rally and built the Cardinals lead to 11-1.
The Cogs were held to four hits in the game and struck out nine times against two Stillman Valley pitchers.
“We are just struggling at times defensively right now, and also offensively,” Swan said. “If we’re able to put the bat on the ball early in the game we’re right in it. I thought after the home run from Davis we would have woken everything up, but we just continued to struggle to connect those hits.”
The loss was the fourth straight for the Cogs, who were on a four-game winning streak before the current slide. Conference play continues Thursday at Byron and Friday at Rockford Lutheran.
Swan said the team has a lot of potential at the top of the order and some good senior leadership, plus a lot of pitching depth. It’s just a matter of turning the corner.
“We just have to look within,” Swan said. “They are all talented players and all capable, it’s just putting it all together at the right time and building from there.”
Davis said she’s seen the team grow from the start of the season and is optimistic the Cogs can get back on track.
“I think we’ve grown a lot,” Davis said. “During practices at the beginning of the season we were a little rough, and we didn’t connect much as a team. But I feel we never give up, and no matter how far we’re down we always want to fight back.”