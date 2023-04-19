Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, April 18

Emily Frazier collected two hits and drove in two, and Madison Bogle had three hits and scored twice to help Indian Creek softball team to a 3-1 win over host Rochelle in nonconference action Tuesday.
Pitcher Avery Boehne struck out eight and allowed five hits to earn the win.
Girls Tennis
Sycamore 5, La Salle-Peru 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans swept the Interstate 8 dual.
At singles, Steven Chen (No.1) and Regan Ni (No. 2) won. At doubles, Jonathon Locascio and Liam Kerbel (No. 1), Alex Jenkin and Josh Plagakis (No. 2) and Jacob Plagakis and Joe Culotta (No. 3) picked up victories.
Baseball
Indian Creek 6-3, Leland 1-2: At Leland, the Timberwolves picked up a pair of nonconference victories in a doubleheader.
Newark 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Hinckley, the hosts fell in Little Ten Conference action.
Martin Ledbetter, Preston Johnson and McKinley Shelton all had two hits and scored a run for the Royals.
Winnebago 5, Genoa-Kington 4: At Winnebago, the Cogs battled but fell short during Big Northern Conference action.
Girls soccer
Stillman Valley 3, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Genoa, the Cogs’ late-game comeback fell just short as they scored two goals in the final 10 minutes during Big Northern Conference action.
Samantha Wendt and Jaida Modesto each scored. Sophia Zaccard was credited with an assist.
Naperville North 7, DeKalb 0: At Naperville, the Barbs fell in nonconference action.