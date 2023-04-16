Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, April 15, 2023

The Indian Creek girls soccer team knocked off Genoa-Kingston 2-0 on Saturday to claim the title at G-K’s tournament.
Emma Turner and Jolee Larson had goals in the win, while Paige Feitlich, Alexa Anderson and Emma Wilson were named to the all-tournament team.
The Timberwolves opened with a 3-0 win against Westminster Christian. Izzy Turner, Emma Turner and Wilson scored in the win. Then they beat Mendota 2-1 with goals by Wilson and Izzy Turner to reach the final.
The Cogs opened with a 5-0 win against Pecatonica. Jadia Modeston scored twice. Sam Wendt, Adeline Valenti and Kendra Delgado added goals.
G-K followed with a 2-1 win on PKs over Hinckley-Big Rock to reach the final. Modesto scored the regulation goal for the Cogs.
Modesto, Wendt and Citlali Serna made the all-tournament team for G-K.
Prep baseball
DeKalb 15, Indian Creek 0: At DeKalb, Aiden Lange pitched four shutout innings in the win for the Barbs (10-4-1)
He allowed three hits and struck out three in the complete-game win. Nik Nelson, Isaac Black and Paul Kakoliris had two hits each. Brodie Farrell drove in three runs while Jackson Kees scored three times. Maddux Clarence, Black and Kakoliris each drove in two runs, while Kakoliris scored twice as well.
Jeffrey Probst, Jakob McNally, Giovanni Data and Jacob Coulter each a hit for Indian Creek (5-5).
Sycamore 5-7, McHenry 9-5: At McHenry, Kyle Hartmann homered in Game 1 but it wasn’t enough in the second loss of the year for the Spartans.
The pitchers for Sycamore (13-2) combined to walk 10 McHenry batters. Sycamore outhit McHenry 7-4. Hartmann had two hits and drove in two runs.
In the late game, Sycamore scored three in the top of the sixth and final inning for the win. Collin Severson, Addison Peck, Robbie Guzinski and Hunter Britz had two hits each. Severson drove in two runs and Joey Puleo scored twice.
Kaneland 4-7, Oswego 3-8: At Maple Park, The Knights split the doubleheader, winning the first game in walk-off fashion.
Collin Miller hit a two-out single to center to score Johnny Spallasso and Alex Panico for the win in the first game. It was the second hit for Miller and Spallasso had two as well.
The Knights (7-8) only had four hits in the second game. Michael Layne and Ben Warford each drove in two runs.
Sandwich 5, Genoa-Kingston 4: At Genoa, the Cogs (2-8) lost an extra-inning nailbiter in which the Indians scored one in the seventh to tie and one in the eighth to win.
Justyn Ferrara had two hits in the loss, driving in a run and scoring once.
Prep softball
DeKalb 11, Harvard 1: At Marengo, the Barbs rolled in their second game of the day.
Sydney Miles was 3 for 5, scored twice and drove in two runs. Izzy Aranda also went 3 for 5, blasted a home run, scored twice and drove in a run. Ayla Gould and Abby Stoff had three hits each with Calissa Hudson adding two.
Jaelyn Latimer struck out 12 in six innings for the win in the seven-inning game.
Lincoln-Way East 8, DeKalb 0: The Barbs opened the Marengo tournament with a three-hit loss.
Sydney Miles, Izzy Aranda and Ayla Gould had the hits for the Barbs.
Sycamore 16-12, Stillman Valley 1-0: At Stillman Valley, Kairi Lantz was 2 for 3 with a homer in the Game 1 win.
Addie McLaughlin had three hits and drove in two, while Brighton Snodgrass and Brooklynn Snodgrass each had two hits and three RBIs. Haley Von Schnase had two hits and an RBI.
Alyssa Wilkerson allowed one earned run in five innings in the win.
In the late game, Bella Jacobs struck out nine in five innings for the shutout. Lantz added three more hits and McLaughlin and Brighton Snodgrass had two more hits each. Kaitlyn Williams added two hits for Sycamore (13-2).
Indian Creek 6, River Ridge-Scales Mound 3: At South Beloit, Emily Frazier’s grand slam in the top of the seventh gave the Timberwolves the win.
Frazier had two of Indian Creek’s three hits, scored and drove in four. Avery Boehne pitched four scoreless innings of relief for the win as IC improved to 5-5.
Indian Creek 7, South Beloit 3: In the opener at South Beloit, the Timberwolves scored all their runs in the first three innings of the win.
Madison Bogle had a pair of hits for the Timberwolves, Geena Sanford scored twice and Avery Boehne had the team’s only RBI.
Sandwich 18-12, Genoa-Kingston 8-9: At Genoa, the Cogs committed six errors in the first game loss to the Indians, while Christine Venditti hit two home runs in the late game loss.
Kiearah Mitchell had a home run for the Cogs (4-9), two hits and drove in five. Olivia Vasak and Emily Trzynka each had two hits.
In the second game, Venditti was 2 for 3 drove in three runs and scored three times. Elizabeth Davis had three hits, while Violet Northrup drove in four.
Boys track and field
Ottawa ABC invite: At Ottawa, Caden Emmert won the A division 800 meters as Sycamore took second in the A and B divisions.
DeKalb, powered by Riley Newport’s win in the A 1,600, took third in the A, just two points behind Sycamore and nine behind champ Oswego East. DeKalb was fifth with 38.5 in the B, behind Sycamore (48) and champ Oswego East (62).
Emmert finished in 1:58.05 to win the 800 A. Dylan Hodges was second in the 200 B (24.18), Eli Crome won the 400 B (53.09) and Will Donahoe was second in the 400 C (54.33). Donahoe, Crome, Devin Karda and Emmert won the 4x400 A in 3:31.66. Brandon Siebens won the high jump A (1.78) and Braedon Shaner cleared 3.35 meters to win the pole vault B. Jose Aviles was the pole vault C champ, clearing 2.9 meters. Aidan Wyzard was second in the long jump C (5.85) and Pierce Reinhard was second in the long jump A, clearing 6.18 meters.
Reinhard lost to DeKalb’s Ethan McCarter, who leapt 6.4 meters to win the long jump A. Marquan Howard was second in 11.69 in the 100 C, Jacob Barraza was second in the 800 A in 2:01, Newport finished the 1,600 in 4.29.82 while Barraza was second in the 1,600 B (4:39.1). Newport also won the 3,200 A in 9:23.46. Angel Fernandez was second in the 3,200 B in 10:16.75. Neyemijah Ericosn won the discus B with a toss of 40.1 meters, while Andrew Tumminaro cleared 4.43 to win the pole vault A. Billy Miller went 12.91 to win the triple jump A.
Minooka invite: At Minooka, Kaneland took 11th at the 16-team meet against 15 Class 3A teams.
Sophomore Freddy Hassan went 11.94 in the triple jump, taking second for the top Kaneland finish. Brady Betustak took third in the discus, throwing 40.97 meters.
Coach Andy Drendel said the main goal was to set personal records and beat seeding in the events. Twenty-five of the 52 Kaneland entrants set PRs and 32 ran ahead of their seeds.