Prep baseball: Tommy Townsend blasts 2 of Sycamore’s 6 home runs in win over La Salle-Peru

SYCAMORE – After a late March game in which Sycamore blasted six home runs, coach Jason Cavanaugh said he didn’t remember seeing something like that before.
It now has become a monthly occurrence.
The Spartans again blasted six homers Wednesday, this time in a 16-4 win over La Salle-Peru.
“All of a sudden it was three runs that quick. That’s kind of when the wheels came off for those guys. ... Hitting is definitely contagious and I think our guys did a good job feeding off one another.”— Sycamore coach Jason Cavanaugh
“Clearly we hit the ball well today,” said Tommy Townsend, who launched two of the home runs. “16-4, we definitely were putting good bat on the ball. Everyone was taking good ABs. Owen [Piazza, starting pitcher] threw really well for us today. Little bit of a shaky start, but he really figured it out. All around a good team win.”
The Cavaliers (5-7, 1-3 Interstate 8) scored in the top of the first inning on a single by Billy Mini that brought home Seth Adams. Kiefer Tarnoki tied the game in the bottom of the frame with a leadoff homer.
L-P regained the lead in the third on another single by Mini, this time scoring Mason Lynch. But the Spartans exploded for seven runs in the third to take the lead for good.
“We’ve been down before, lots of times this year,” Townsend said. “Final score 16-4. Once we get going, Kiefer led us off well with a nice home run to tie it up, we really kept the bats rolling after that.”
The Sycamore bats were struggling into the third. Lynch had retired seven straight. To start the third, he struck out Tarnoki with one out on a pitch both teams thought was a foul tip but was ruled a dropped third strike, putting Tarnoki on first with one out.
Piazza followed with a double, then Townsend homered to put the Spartans (11-1, 4-0) ahead 4-2.
“All of a sudden it was three runs that quick,” Cavanaugh said. “That’s kind of when the wheels came off for those guys. ... Hitting is definitely contagious, and I think our guys did a good job feeding off one another.”
Lynch finished the game with seven strikeouts, allowing eight runs, five earned, in 2 2/3 innings.
“I thought he found the zone, and every time he takes the ball he gives us a great chance to win,” L-P coach Matt Glupczynski said. “I thought he threw very well. With a good team like that, they grind at-bats and run pitch counts up. It gets tough.”
Kyle Hartmann, Matthew Rosado, Lucas Winbrun and Townsend launched homers in an eight-run fourth for the Spartans.
“It really is amazing knowing at any point in the game anyone [No.] 1 through 9, somebody can leave the yard,” Townsend said. “Everybody is going to do something really important for our team.”
Lynch and Mini each had two of La Salle-Peru’s five hits. Nolan Van Duzer had a fourth-inning home run for the Cavaliers as well. Piazza allowed three runs in four innings, striking out nine. Townsend pitched the fifth, allowing one unearned run on no hits, a walk and a hit batter.
Cavanaugh said Piazza pitched well despite the field conditions. Not only was a strong wind making every fly ball an adventure, the infield was dry and fast. He also bounced back from a 30-pitch first inning, including Lynch working him for 10 pitches before singling.
“He’s a mentally strong kid, and he’s not going to let something like that bother him,” Cavanaugh said. “We bounced right back. He minimized the damage there. He gave up three runs on a day it’s easy to score runs.”
Townsend finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs and scored twice, while Piazza added three hits and two runs. Tarnoki had two hits, scored three times and drive in two. Rosado and Winbrun also had two hits each.
The Spartans swept the series, winning 9-3 behind a six-run fifth inning, as 21 of Sycamore’s 25 runs in the series came in three innings.
“We just talked bout how we need to clean some things up and come every day to compete at the yard and not take anything for granted,” Glupczynski said. “It’s a long season ahead with playoffs down the road. Still time for us to get better and see what happens.”