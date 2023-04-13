Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, April 13, 2023

No. 9 hitter Keera Trautvetter hit two home runs during Sycamore’s 14-run third inning as the Spartans beat Rochelle 18-1 in Interstate 8 Conference play Wednesday in Rochelle.
The Spartans (9-2, 2-2 I-8) pounded out 14 hits in the win. Addie McLaughlin, Brooklynn Snodgrass, Faith Heil, Brighton Snodgrass, Haley Von Schnase and Trautvetter had two hits apiece.
Addison Dierschow allowed three hits and no earned runs while striking out six and walking none.
Kaneland 21, Plano 0: At Plano, Emily Olp was 4 for 4 with two home runs, four runs scored and four RBIs in the win.
Kailey Plank and Gabriella Gonzales added homers for the Knights (6-4, 1-1 I-8). MacKenzie Hardy was 3 for 3 and scored three times while driving in two. Plank and Brynn Woods added three hits each. Angelina Campise had two hits and drove in three.
Newark 13, Indian Creek 4: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves dropped a Little Ten Conference game.
Geena Sanford had a hit and drove in three runs for IC.
Prep baseball
Morris 14, Kaneland 0: At Morris, the Knights dropped their third straight game.
Zach Konrad had the lone hit for the Knights (5-8, 1-3).
Newark 8, Indian Creek 4: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves dropped the Little Ten matchup.
Blake McRoberts had two hits and drove in two runs, while Jeffrey Probst added two hits for the Timberwolves (4-4, 2-2).
Girls soccer
Kaneland 5, Morris 2: At Morris, Emily Kunzer had a hat trick in the win.