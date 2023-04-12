Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, April 11

At Hinckley, Ben Hintzsche picked up the win with five innings pitched and helped his own cause with two hits and two runs scored for Hinckley-Big Rock during a Little Ten Conference victory over Somonauk, 9-4.
Martin Ledbetter, Preston Johnson and Mckinley Shelton also scored two runs each.
Indian Creek 15, Earlville 2 (5 inn.): At Shabbona, Jeffrey Probst went 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs during a Little Ten Conference victory.
Blake McRoberts and Sam Genslinger each went 2 for 3 with a single and three RBIs.
Jakob McNally struck out five over four innings pitched.
Metea Valley 10, DeKalb 6: At Aurora, Jackson Kees and Brodie Farrell combined to drive in four runs, but the Barbs came up short in a DuPage Valley Conference game.
Stillman Valley 15, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Stillman, the Cogs couldn’t get on the board in a Big Northern Conference matchup.
Softball
Genoa-Kingston 14, Oregon 1: At Oregon, Kiki Mitchell went 4 for 5 with a triple, two runs and an RBI in a Big Northern Conference victory.
Mitchell pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and allowed no earned runs. Christine Venditti went 2 for 5 with a two-run home run. Emily Trzynka had two hits, two runs and three RBIs.
Indian Creek 13, Earlville 1: At Shabbona, Geena Sanford had two runs, two hits and four RBIs to lead the Timberwolves to a Little Ten Conference win.
Emily Frazier scored twice and drove in three. Mahala Gonzalez scored three times with two hits and an RBI. Gonzalez got the win.
Girls soccer
Rockford Christian 1, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, the hosts couldn’t put one on the net in Big Northern Conference action.
La Salle-Peru 4, Indian Creek 2: At Shabbona, Zoey Beach and Emma Turner scored a goal a piece and Izzy Turner was credited with an assist, but the Timberwolves fell in nonconference action.
Boys tennis
Sycamore 4, Rochelle 1: At Rochelle, the Spartans swept at singles for an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Steven Chen (No. 1) won both sets 6-0, 6-0 and Regan Ni (No. 2) went 6-2, 6-4. At doubles, Jonathon Locasio and Liam Kerbel (No. 1) won 7-6, 6-1 and Jacob Plagakis and Joe Culotta (No. 3) won 7-6, 6-3.
Morris 5, Kaneland 0: At Morris, the Knights lost all five matches in the Interstate 8 Conference dual meet.
Boys track
Oregon Invite: At Oregon, Genoa-Kingston finished third in a four-team meet.
The Cogs had three first-place finishers: the 4x100-meter relay, Josh Bunting in the high jump and Traven Atterberry in the long jump.
Naperville North Invite: At Naperville, DeKalb finished first in five events in a three-team meet.
Riley Newport won the 400, Ben Robinson won the high jump and the long jump, Andrew Tumminaro won the pole vault and Billy Miller won the triple jump.
Plano Invite: At Plano, Sycamore finished first in 10 events in a four-team meet.
Pierce Reinhard won the 100, Caden Emmert won the 800 and Ethan Solfishburg won the 1600. Vincent Brito won 110 hurdles and Jack Wright won 300 hurdles.
Ottawa Invite: At Ottawa, the Knights dominated during a two-team meet.
Aric Johnson won the 100, Chris Ruchaj won 200, Trevor Neal won the 400, Evan Whildin won 800, Collin Reutimann won 1600, Liam Lentz won 3200, Brady Betustak won the discus, Fredrick Hassan won the high jump, Brayden Farmer won the pole vault and Johnson won the long jump. For relays, the Knights also won the 4x100, the 4x200 and the 4x400.
Girls track
Stillman Valley Invite: At Stillman Valley, Genoa-Kingston finished second in a four-team meet.
Bryannah Pearson, Alivia Smith, Payton Bass and Grace Frederick won the 4x100 throwers relay, Regan Creadon won the shot put, Smith won the discus, Addison Vicary won the high jump and Azura Camaro won the triple jump.
Plano Invite: At Plano, Sycamore won five events in a four-team meet.
Layla Janisch won the 1,600, Holly Schneck won the 300 hurdles, Anna Baker, Sophia Klacik, Madelyn Stacy and Emma Cox won the 4x800, Karissa Clawson won the high jump and Malerie Morey won the triple jump.
Ottawa Invite: At Ottawa, the Knights picked up many first place finishes.
Lindsey Andrae won the 800, Audrey Walker won the 3,200 and Olivia Pastovich won the 100 hurdles. For relays, the Knights won the 4x100, the 4x200, the 4x400 and the 4x800.
Jessica Phillipp won the pole vault and the long jump and Amari Eddington won the triple jump
Boys lacrosse
Hampshire 13, Kaneland 4: At Kaneland, Garrett Wills scored two and Adam Leach and AJ Macaluso scored one apiece, but the Knights fell short in nonconference action.