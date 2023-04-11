Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, April 10, 2023

Nate Nunez hit a triple and drove in three runs as the DeKalb baseball team opened DuPage Valley Conference play with an 8-5 home win against Metea Valley.
Nik Nelson and Paul Kakoliris had two hits each, with Kakoliris scoring twice.
Josh Klemm pitched six innings, allowing 10 hits and five earned runs, walking one and striking out four in the win. Carson Smith pitched around two walks in the seventh for the save as the Barbs improved to 9-2-1.
Indian Creek 21, Earlville 0: At Earlville, Reese McRoberts tossed a no-hitter as the Timberwolves rolled to the five-inning win.
Jeffrey Probst was 3 for 3 with five RBIs, scoring three times in the win. Sam Genslinger, Jakob McNally, Drake Mickler and Luke Deutsch each had two hits, with Deutsch driving home three runs and scoring twice.
Mickler scored three times, as did Tyler Bogle – who also drove in two runs for the Timberwolves (3-3, 1-1 Little 10).
Morris 9, Kaneland 3: At Maple Park, Zach Konrad had a double among his two hits, but the Knights fell to Morris.
Parker Violett and Anthony Campise added two hits each for the Knights (5-7, 1-2 Interstate 8) against Morris, but couldn’t capitalize on six errors.
Rockford Christian 11, Genoa-Kingston 8: At Rockford, Nate Kleba went 4 for 5 for the Cogs in the loss.
Justyn Ferrara added two hits and drove in two runs for the Cogs (2-5, 0-4 Big Northern Conference). Bryce Lavender allowed seven runs (one earned) in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits and five walks while striking out two.
Hinckley-Big Rock 4, Somonauk 3: At Somonauk, Martin Ledbetter was 3 for 3 in the eight-inning win for the Royals.
Keegan Fitzpatrick added two hits and two RBIs, while Josh Badal scored twice.
Softball
Sycamore 22, Plano 1: Faith Heil was 3 for 3 with a grand slam and five RBIs for the Spartans in the Interstate 8 win.
Kairi Lantz had a homer among her three hits, driving in three and scoring four times. Brighton Snodgrass added two hits and three RBIs for the Spartans (8-1, 1-1).
Indian Creek 13, Earlville 2: Madison Bogle was 3 for 5 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs to power the Timberwolves to the seven-inning win.
Mahala Gonzalez added three hits for IC (2-5, 1-1), while Emily Frazier, Avery Boehne and Geena Sanford had two hits each.
Boehne allowed two earned runs in seven innings, striking out 13 and allowing four hits and two walks.
Metea Valley 3, DeKalb 1: At DeKalb, Jaelyn Latimer allowed two earned runs in seven innings, but the Barbs dropped the DVC opener.
Latimer allowed six hits, struck out five and walked none in the loss for the Barbs (3-5, 0-1).
Girls soccer
Sycamore 7, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, Seven different Spartans scored in the win.
Alyssa Akens started the scoring in the 30th minute as Sycamore (4-2, 2-0 Interstate 8) led 1-0 at the half. Faith Schroeder, Olivia Conery, Izzie Segreti, Jaycie Funderburg, Jordyn Tilstra and Kaitlyn Goff scored as well.
Tayla Brannstrom notched her fourth shutout.
Indian Creek 7, Earlville 0: At Earlville, Emma Turner scored three times in the win.
Izzy Turner, Jolee Larsen, Audrey Witte and Emma Wilson added goals for IC.