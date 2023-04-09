Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, April 8, 2023

The Sycamore baseball team bounced back from its first loss of the season in a big way, drubbing Woodstock North in a road doubleheader, 15-0 and 19-0.
In the opener, Matt Rosado picked up the win, allowing two hits in five innings. Sycamore scored seven in the top of the sixth to secure the run-rule win.
Kiefer Tarnoki had three hits and scored twice, Jimmy Amptmann was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored and Tommy Townsend had two hits and scored three times. Kyle Hartmann added a pair of his and two RBIs.
In the late game, the Spartans (9-1) scored 13 runs in the final two innings for the five-inning win. Ryan Polly and Lucas Winburn combined a 13-strikeout no-hitter.
Collin Severson, Robbie Guzinksi, Conner Williar, Addison Peck and Winburn had two hits each. Severson and Guzinski each scored three times, as did Peck. Winburn hit a home run and drove in four runs.
Softball
Genoa-Kingston 12-16, Woodstock 2-0: At Genoa, the Cogs picked up their first two wins of the year.
Violet Northrup had three hits and scored three times in the first game, while Christine Venditti had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Bryce Boylen allowed two earned runs in six innings for the win, allowing seven hits, walking none and striking out two.
In the late game, the Cogs (2-6) scored 13 in the bottom of the third to run away with the win. Emily Trzynka allowed two hits and struck out five while walking none in four innings.
The Cogs won with just four hits, with Woodstock committing just one error. The Cogs drew 11 walks in the win.
Boylen scored three times, while Lillian Provost and Corinne Lavelle drove in two runs each.
Sycamore 8-12, Woodstock North 7-2: At Sycamore, the Spartans scored four in the bottom of the sixth for the close Game 1 win, then rolled in the late game.
In the first game, Tia Durst homered for the Spartans (7-1). Kairi Lantz, Faith Heil and Kaitlyn Williams had two hits.
In the late game, Sycamore pounded out 13 hits in the six-inning win. Addie McLaughlin had two hits, drew three walks and scored four times. Durst hit another homer as part of a 3 for 3 performance, driving in four and scoring three times.
Amboy 7, Indian Creek 6: At Amboy, the Timberwolves tied things up in the top of the seventh but the Clippers won it in the bottom of the frame.
Avery Boehne took the loss for IC (1-4) and scored twice. Emily Frazier hit a home run and drove in three for the Timberwolves, while Lauren Jordal and Allie Peterson had two hits each.
DeKalb 5, Stillman Valley 1: At Stillman Valley, Jaelyn Latimer allowed one earned run in seven innings, scattering five hits and striking out five in the win.
Izzy Aranda drove in a pair of runs as did Lauren Gates. Megan Gates scored twice.
Girls soccer
Burlington Central 9, DeKalb 1: At Burlington, the Barbs fell on the road in the nonconference matchup.
Indian Creek 4, Oregon 1: At Oregon, Emma Wilson and Emma Turner each scored twice in the win.
The game was tied at half but the Timberwolves put things away in the second half. Izzy Turner had a pair of assists, while Audrey Witte and Jolee Larsen had one each.
Boys track and field
St. Charles East invite: The Barbs took second with 98 points, finishing behind Neuqua Valley’s 140.
Ethan Tierney was second in the 100 in 11.42. Tierney was also on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Xavier Dandridge, LaBrian Carrington, Marquan Howard and Tierney won the 4x100 (43.26), while Tierney, Braylen Anderson, Jauharie Wilson and Carrington finished the 4x200 in 1:31.75.
Anderson was third in the 200 (23.71) while Jacob Barraza won the 800 in 1:57.45.
Neyemijah Ericson was third in the shot put (12.87). Ben Robinson took third in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 7 inches, while Andrew Tumminaro was second in the pole vault (4.27 meters). Dandridge cleared 5.92 meters to take third in the long jump. Billy Miller (12.97) and Robinson (11.96) took second and third in the triple jump.
Stillman Valley invite: Ben Parnow and Everett Wilson won the discus as Indian Creek took fourth place.
Parnow cleared 33.92 meters and Willis went 31.99. Willis also went 1.52 meters in the high jump to take fourth and went 10.82 in the shot put for second. He was also on the 4x200-meter relay team with Cayden Gaston, Juan Sanchez and Angel Monarrez that took second in 1:46.18.
Oregon invite: The Cogs took seventh, with Terrell Marshall and Dakota Dynek tying for fifth in the high jump, the top finish for G-K.
Each set a personal record by clearing 1.73 meters.
Girls track and field
Kaneland invite: The hosts held off Sycamore for a 130-112.5 meet in their home meet.
Lindsey Andrae won the 400 in 1:05.05 for the Knights, while taking third in the 800 (2:35.68). She was also on the 4x400 relay with Olivia Pastovich, Jessica Phillipp and Abigail Lechocki in 4:30.77.
Pastovich won the 100 hurdles in 17.86 and the 300 hurdles in 52.36. Abby Fitts, Graycen Cole, Jackie Nettnin and Jade Unzueta were third in the 4x800 in 11:41.41. Zoey Pozen was second in the discus with a toss of 24.61, and Phillips (3.2) and Cora Heller (3.05) took second and third in the pole vault.
For Sycamore, Alyssa Stacy was third in the 100 (13.42) and 200 (27.46). Hayley King was second in the 3,200 in 12:46.03, while Ashlyn Smid was third in the 100 hurdles in 19.27. Holly Schneck was third in the 300 in 59.47, Kenna Butler (9.26) and Mya King (8.56) taking first and third in the shot put. Lucinda Davison won the discus for the Spartans with a throw of 25.72 and Karissa Clawson won the high jump by clearing 1.55 meters.
Oregon invite: Ellie Logsdon set a school record with a 12.55 in the 100 as Genoa-Kingston took ninth.
Logsdon, MaKenna Sunderlage, Emma Hartzell and Ava Hardy were third in the 4x100 in 53.01. Rebecca Polotto, Hardy, Hartzell and Logsdon were third in the 4x200 in 1:54.84. Danielle Bower was third in the 3,200 in 13:07.23, a personal best.
Stillman Valley invite: Indian Creek took fourth, led by Ellie Bend’s second-place finish in the triple jump (9.45)
Reagan Gibson took third the 100 in 14.79. Caroline Bend was third in the 400 with a personal best 1:06.77.
Gibson, Charleigh Bester, Melissa Ibarra and Ellie Bend were third in the 4x100 relay in 1:00.05, while Ellie Bend, Bester, Caroline Bend and Ibarra were third in the 4x400 in 5:11.9.