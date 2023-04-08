Prep baseball: Sophomore Brodie Farrell, Jackson Kees lead DeKalb over Kaneland

DeKALB — Brodie Farrell said he misread the baseball.
The DeKalb left fielder began backpedaling and made a snow-cone catch on the deep ball hit by Gabe Gooch with two outs and two on in a three-run game. He tumbled and backflipped, but still held on to the baseball.
Farrell’s catch preserved the lead in the top of the sixth as the Barbs knocked off the Knights 3-0 on Saturday.
“It was a good catch, but I kind of misread it,” Farrell said. “But I made it so that’s all that matters, really.”
Farrell also had two of DeKalb’s four hits in the game, scoring the team’s final run of the game in the fourth.
He wasn’t the only sophomore with a big game for DeKalb. Starter Jackson Kees tossed a shutout, striking out eight and allowing five hits as the Barbs improved to 8-2-1 after their fourth straight win.
They haven’t lost since a 3-0 defeat at South Elgin on March 30.
“I said he scared me a little on that,” DeKalb coach Josh Latimer said of Farrell’s catch. “Usually we have him in right field, so the wind is a little different. But he’s doing really well right now. Our young guys are doing really well. ... We have some young guys that are exciting to watch and we’re really loving it right now.”
Kees continued his domination on the hill for the Barbs. He moved to 2-0 on the year and hasn’t given up a run in 14 2/3 innings. He’s allowed nine hits and one walk while striking out 21.
“He’s just a bulldog. Just an absolute dog,” Latimer said. “He put himself in a couple of situations, gave up a couple of hits, but he just battled. That’s what he does. You don’t get too nervous when he’s on the mound.”
The Knights (5-6) went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position not even 24 hours after pounding out 13 hits in a 16-1 win over Belvidere on Friday night.
They stranded nine runners on Saturday, including runners at second and third in the final two innings. Coach Brian Aversa said Farrell’s catch was indicative of the way things went for the Knights.
“We left a lot of guys on,” Aversa said. “That’s not indicative of our offense. Don’t know what it was today but we didn’t get that timely hit when we wanted. We had guys hit a lot of doubles today. And I can’t believe that kid held on to the one when he fell on the ground, I was like, dang, game of inches. That’s kind of how we feel everything was going their way and we couldn’t catch a break.”
The Barbs got on the board in the first when Nate Nunez reached on a two-out error then scored on a triple by Cole Latimer. The Barbs scored twice more in the fourth. Maddux Clarence and Farrell both singled to start the inning. Paul Kakoliris drew a walk with the bases loaded and another scored on an error, both with two outs.
Like Kaneland, DeKalb was hitless with runners in scoring position, going 0 for 8.
“We have to hit with runners in scoring position,” Farrell said. “We hit the ball hard though, but right at people, we’ve just got to find a gap.”
Johnny Spalasso had a pair of hits for the Knights, including one of their three doubles. Parker Violett took the loss, allowing one earned run in five innings, scattering four hits and two walks.
The Knights haven’t won or lost more than two in a row at any point this year. Aversa said they’re still trying to figure things out.
“We know what everybody’s capable of doing and we know how we can play when we play up to our potential,” Aversa said. “We’re just not doing that. One guy will show up tight one day, one guy will be loose and he’ll be raking. We can’t put a bunch of things together. We did last night, but we’re just not at that consistent level yet. ... We’re not pressing, we’re not nervous. We’re just waiting for it to click. Hopefully it’s sooner rather than later.”