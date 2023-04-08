Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, April 7, 2023

Max Woodward struck out five and didn’t yield a hit as Kaneland cruised in a nonconference contest over Belvidere 16-1 in four innings on Friday.
At the plate, it was a battle to get to the bat rack, as the Raiders banged out 11 hits. Johnny Spallasso accounted for two hits, including a double, and Gabe Gooch and Anthony Campise each drove in a pair as Kaneland improved to 5-5 on the season.
Baseball
Hononegah 7-9, Sycamore 4-10: At Rockton, the hosts broke it open with six runs in the last of the fifth. Tommy Townsend drove in a pair of runs, and Kiefer Tarnoki homered for the Spartans in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
Game 2 saw the Spartans bounce back by scoring seven times in the third for the win. Lucas Winburn smacked a grand slam, and Hunter Britz clubbed a three-run shot for Sycamore (7-1).
DeKalb 20, Rockford Auburn 0 (4 inn.): At Rockford, there was no question the Barbs offense was still clicking. After a 23-run outburst in a win over Rockford Jefferson on Thursday, the Barbs put up 20 more against Rockford Auburn on Friday. Jackson Kees accounted for three RBIs for the Barbs (7-2-1). Cole Latimer and Nik Nelson drove in two runs apiece for DeKalb.
North Boone 11, Genoa-Kingston 0 (5 inn.): At Genoa, the Cogs (2-4, 0-3), scraped together three hits in the BNC contest. Ethan Wilnau had two of the three singles, Nolan Perry the other hit for GK.
Softball
Kaneland 9, West Aurora 6: At Aurora, the Knights scored early and held off the Blackhawks late in the nonconference win. MacKenzie Hardy had a three-run double, and Brynn Woods drove in two runs for Kaneland (5-4).
North Boone 3, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, the Cogs were limited to just four hits in the Big Northern Conference contest. Christine Venditti, Emily Trzynka, Faith Thompson, and Kiearah Mitchell had singles for GK (0-6, 0-2 in the BNC).
Boys Track and Field
Les Hodge Invitational: At Batavia, Jake Gagne led Kaneland to a third-place finish in the team standings by winning the 100-meter dash. Ryan Spence finished second in the high jump, and Brayden Farmer did the same in the pole vault. Aric Johnson leaped to second in the long jump for the Knights.
Girls Soccer
Kaneland 1, Dunlap 0: At Maple Park, Hannah Boyer scored in the first half for the Knights (5-0). Gillian McDonald shut down the visitors in goal for the fifth consecutive shutout.
College Baseball
Central Michigan 7, Northern Illinois 0: At DeKalb, the Huskies were limited to two hits as they fell in the Mid-American Conference contest. Eric Erato had a single and Andre Demetral ripped a double for NIU (5-23, 2-8).
College Softball
Kent State 9, Northern Illinois 4: At Berea, Ohio, Kelly Walinski had two hits and two RBIs for the Huskies in the Mid-American Conference contest. Kiley Connor and Cara Carruthers each drove in runs for NIU (15-17, 6-6).