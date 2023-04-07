Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, April 6

At Yorkville, Jakob McNally went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead Indian Creek to a nonconference baseball win over Parkview Christian 10-0 in five innings.
Reese McRoberts went 2 for 4, scored twice and drove in two. Derrick Milostan went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Rochelle 18, Hinckley-Big Rock 4: At Rochelle, Martin Ledbetter homered and had two RBIs, but the Royals fell in nonconference action.
Ben Hintzsche went 1 for 3 with a run scored, and Saje Beane drove in a run.
McKinley Shelton got the win on the mound with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings pitched.
Rockford Christian 15, Genoa-Kingston 5: At Genoa, Eddie Ibarra went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.
Justyn Ferrara went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Nolan Perry went 1 for 2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Softball
Sycamore 12, Belvidere North 2: At Belvidere, three players homered for Sycamore during a nonconference victory.
Tia Durst went 3 for 4 with a homer, a triple and five RBIs, and Brooklyn Snodgrass and Kairi Lantz each went 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI.
Alyssa Wilkerson struck out one through three innings pitched.
Winnebago 5, Genoa-Kingston 4: At Genoa, the Cogs scored the final three runs of the game but fell short in Big Northern Conference action.
Emily Trzynka went 2 for 3 with a solo home run, and Christine Venditti also hit a homer while going 2 for 4 and two RBIs. Reagan Tomlinson had two hits.
Girls soccer
Indian Creek 5, Rochelle 1: At Shabbona, Emma Turner and Izzy Turner combined to score four goals during nonconference action.
Emma Wilson added one goal. Molly Feitlich had eight saves in net.
Girls track and field
Genoa-Kingston Invite: At Genoa, the hosts finished first in a three-team meet with 65 points.
Ellie Logsdon finished first in the 100 meters and the 200 meters. Dulce Ibarra took second in the 800 meters and the 1,600. MaKenna Sunderladge took first in the 300 hurdles. Sunderladge, Logsdon, Ava Hardy and Emma Hartzell won the 4x100-meter relay. Jocelyn Abney, Regan Creadon, Azura Camaro and Emily Spence won the 4x400elay. Addison Vicary won the high jump, and Creadon won the shot put.
North Boone finished in third place overall.
Boys lacrosse
Waubonsie Valley 10, Kaneland 5: At Waubonsie, the Knights fell in nonconference action.
Adam Leach had two goals, and Brandon Parrilli, Garett Wild and Grady Marler each had one.
Boys tennis
Sycamore 5, Kaneland 0: At Kaneland, the Spartans picked up an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
At singles, Steven Chen won both sets 6-0, and Regan Ni won 6-2, 7-5. At doubles, Jonathan Locascio and Liam Kerbel won both 6-0. Alex Jenkin and Josh Plagakis also won 6-0, 6-0. Jacob Plagakis and Joe Culotta won 6-2, 6-1.
Metea Valley 7, DeKalb 0: At Dekalb, the hosts fell in DuPage Valley Conference action.