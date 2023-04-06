Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Genoa-Kingston dropped a 1-0 contest to Dixon to open play in the Big Northern Conference. GK fell to 4-2 overall, 0-1 in the BNC.
Softball
Oswego East 6, DeKalb 0: At Oswego, Abby Stoffa doubled to account for one of the three hits for the Barbs. Ayla Gould and Izzy Aranda had singles for DeKalb (2-4).
Boys Lacrosse
Naperville Central 9, Kaneland 5: At Maple Park, the Knights fell to the Redhawks in nonconference contest.
Late Tuesday
Girls Soccer
Metea Valley 10, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the hosts fell in DuPage Valley Conference contest.