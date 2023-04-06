April 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles
Sports - DeKalb County

Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Genoa-Kingston soccer drops first conference match

By Shaw Local News Network

Genoa-Kingston dropped a 1-0 contest to Dixon to open play in the Big Northern Conference. GK fell to 4-2 overall, 0-1 in the BNC.

Softball

Oswego East 6, DeKalb 0: At Oswego, Abby Stoffa doubled to account for one of the three hits for the Barbs. Ayla Gould and Izzy Aranda had singles for DeKalb (2-4).

Boys Lacrosse

Naperville Central 9, Kaneland 5: At Maple Park, the Knights fell to the Redhawks in nonconference contest.

Late Tuesday

Girls Soccer

Metea Valley 10, DeKalb 0: At DeKalb, the hosts fell in DuPage Valley Conference contest.

PremiumSoftballGirls SoccerDeKalb PrepsKaneland Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois